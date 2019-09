- Some streets in Galveston are impassable and all Island Transit services are suspended due to weather conditions from Tropical Depression Imelda.

Street flooding could be seen along the Historic Strand on Wednesday as the area remained under a flash flood watch due to the tropical depression.

According to the City of Galveston, the following streets are impassable:

19th St./ Ave J

Broadway Ave from 46th St to 49th St. Westbound

Avenue F from 33rd St to 35th St

59th St./ Ave S

Harborside Dr from 13th St. to 19th St.

8th St./ Broadway northbound

Avenue H from 38th to 40th St.

The City reminds drivers that an ordinance bars people from driving more than 5 mph on flooded streets. If you see cars driving faster than 5 mph on flooded streets, you can call 409-797-3520 to report the infraction.

All Island Transit services are suspended until further notice including Dial-a-Ride and rubber wheel trolleys.

The Galveston Ferry is running normal operations. Two boats are running with no delays.

The Port of Galveston says they are not experiencing any significant impacts due to the storm. The next cruise ship is due to arrive on Friday on its regular schedule.

