Shelters are open for residents who had to evacuate their homes amid flooding from heavy rains brought by Imelda.

Harris County

Humble First Assembly of God Church, located at 1915 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass, Humble, TX 77338

St. Timothy Lutheran Church, located at 14225 Hargrave Rd, Houston, TX 77070

Lakewood Church says they are open to anyone in need of assistance because of the flooding. They are located at 3700 SW Freeway.

Gallery Furniture's North Freeway location is open as a shelter.

Sts. Simon and Jude Catholic Parish, 26777 Glen Loch Dr

Sheldon Elementary School, 17203 Hall Shepperd Rd

St James Catholic Church, 22800 Aldine Westfield Rd

For recovery resources, call 211 for the Texas/United Way Helpline operated by the United Way of Greater Houston. They will help you find information from state and local health and human services programs.

To report a flooded home, call the Harris County Flood Control District hotline at (346)286-4000.

Montgomery County

MCTX East Montgomery County Senior Center 21679 McCleskey Road, New Caney, TX

Wildwood United Methodist Church 8911 FM 1488, Magnolia, TX

Chambers County

Whites Park Community Building 225 White Park Drive, Anahuac, TX

Red Cross Shelters

Shelter Name Address City Yankton Sr. Citizen Center 900 Whiting Drive Yankton MCTX East Montgomery County Senior Center 21679 McCleskey Road New Caney White Park Community Building 225 White Park Drive Anahuac First Baptist Church Hamshire 25403 TX-124 Hamshire Orange County Convention and Expo Center 11475 FM 1442 Orange Beaumont Civic Center 701 Main Street Beaumont Grace Community Baptist Church 22044 Burrell-Wingate Road Beaumont YYAFA 170 HWY 418 Silsbee Saint Simon's and Saint Jude's Catholic Church 26777 Glen Loch Road Spring Calvary Baptist Church 816 North Blair Avenue Cleveland Wildwood United Methodist Church 8911 FM 1488 Magnolia



These Red Cross shelters will be open 24 hours a day, providing a cool, dry place to stay, food, water, health services and emotional support for area residents who are not able to remain at their homes due to storms and flooding.

Anyone evacuating to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family: