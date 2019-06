- The trial for the admitted Santa Fe High School shooter will be held in Fort Bend County.

Galveston County District Judge John Ellisor announced the new trial location on Friday afternoon.

Judge Ellisor approved the change of venue back in February. The defense team felt that their defendant wouldn't be able to get a fair trial in Galveston County.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis is accused of killing eight students and two teachers, and injuring 13 others in the May 18, 2018 shooting.

Court document show that Pagourtzis may be seeking an insanity defense against the capital murder charges. Documents filed on June 6 will allow prosecutors to evaluate Pagourtzis by their own experts. Pagourtzis' defense attorneys said his mental evaluations are continuing.

