- Houston ISD is waiting to find out how the state has graded their schools.

There is a lot riding on this, including the potential for schools to close or a state takeover of the school board.

At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, we'll find out from the TEA those state accountability ratings. Each school will be given anything from an "A" to an "F" and has to receive at least a "D" to meet state standards.

HISD held its regular board meeting last week, but at the time there was no mention of a possible state takeover. However, according to the TEA, it has found the board has failed to evaluate chronically underperforming schools, and a state investigation accuses some board members of repeated acts of misconduct, inappropriate influencing of vendor contracts and violating the Texas Open Meetings Act.

If the TEA does remove the school board, State Senator Carol Alvarado says she doesn't expect any immediate impact.

"We want to assure parents that the people on the ground, the principals, the teachers, I have a lot of faith in them to get this done," Sen. Alvarado says. "And I anticipate that this will go smoothly in terms of getting school started on time and having kids come back and teachers be able to do their job. I think that will be fine because these are very experienced professionals who care deeply about our kids, and I think that's going to be their ultimate focus."

