<section id="story422952328" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422952328" data-article-version="1.0">Impending state takeover of HISD draws strong reaction</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422952328" data-article-version="1.0">Impending state takeover of HISD draws strong reaction</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-422952328" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Impending state takeover of HISD draws strong reaction&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/impending-state-takeover-of-hisd-draws-strong-reaction" data-title="Impending state takeover of HISD draws strong reaction" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/impending-state-takeover-of-hisd-draws-strong-reaction" addthis:title="Impending state takeover of HISD draws strong reaction"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422952328.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422952328");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_422952328_422917694_164793"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_422952328_422917694_164793";this.videosJson='[{"id":"422917694","video":"592844","title":"TEA%20to%20possibly%20take%20over%20HISD%20board","caption":"FOX%2026%20News%20reporter%20Greg%20Groogan","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F08%2FTEA_to_possibly_take_over_HISD_board_0_7582305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F08%2FTEA_to_possibly_take_over_HISD_board_592844_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659911049%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dw3POBoQm9H5SSp8pDs5O09ScXl8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fimpending-state-takeover-of-hisd-draws-strong-reaction"}},"createDate":"Aug 08 2019 05:24PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422952328_422917694_164793",video:"592844",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/TEA_to_possibly_take_over_HISD_board_0_7582305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520News%2520reporter%2520Greg%2520Groogan",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/08/TEA_to_possibly_take_over_HISD_board_592844_1800.mp4?Expires=1659911049&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=w3POBoQm9H5SSp8pDs5O09ScXl8",eventLabel:"TEA%20to%20possibly%20take%20over%20HISD%20board-422917694",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fimpending-state-takeover-of-hisd-draws-strong-reaction"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:greg.groogan@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/impending-state-takeover-of-hisd-draws-strong-reaction">Greg Groogan, FOX 26 News</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-422952328"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 05:24PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 09:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/hisd_1565315885615_7582727_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/hisd_1565315885615_7582727_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/hisd_1565315885615_7582727_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/hisd_1565315885615_7582727_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/hisd_1565315885615_7582727_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422952328-422952303" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/hisd_1565315885615_7582727_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/hisd_1565315885615_7582727_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/hisd_1565315885615_7582727_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/hisd_1565315885615_7582727_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/hisd_1565315885615_7582727_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422952328" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - You could call it a "dead board walking".<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>Houston ISD's elected leadership is set for removal by the Texas Education agency after failing to elevate chronically underperforming campuses and drawing scrutiny for potential violations of Texas Open Meetings law.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>Sen. Paul Bettencourt has been a loud persistent critic.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>"It's just missed opportunity after missed opportunity. They had chances to make a lot of other decisions and they just did nothing and if you do nothing and then participate in what I believe is flagrant violations of law, something bad is going to happen," said Bettencourt.</p><p>But many throughout this minority- "super majority" district believe it should be voters removing ineffective leaders, not state bureaucrats.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>"The Texas education agency essentially wants to throw the baby out with the bath water. In these times we need to be very mindful of the steps we are taking to destroy what the people have put in place," said Carolyn Evans-Shabazz who has chaired the Houston NAACP's education committee.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>Sixty-one percent of HISD's population is Hispanic and State Senator Carol Alvarado represents a good portion of those students. She says if the state ultimately forces new leadership on the district, those managers should look like the community they serve.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>"If it happens, that people of diverse backgrounds are placed on the board, that reflect the population of HISD," said Alvarado.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>Alvarado offered reassurance to parents concerned a state takeover will negatively impact the beginning of the upcoming school year.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>“We want to assure parents the people on the ground the principals, the teachers I have a lot of faith in them to get this done and I anticipate that this year goes smoothly in terms of school starting on time and having kids come back and have teachers be able to do their job. I think that will be fine because these are very experienced professionals who care deeply for our kids and that’s going to be their ultimate focus.”</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-size:14.0pt"><span style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif"><span style="color:black"><u5:p> </u5:p></span></span></span></span></span></span></p><p> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/4-siblings-overcome-by-waves-at-sylvan-beach-3-still-missing-hcso" title="3 bodies recovered after siblings overcome by waves while swimming at Sylvan Beach" data-articleId="422948775" > <h4>3 bodies recovered after siblings overcome by waves while swimming at Sylvan Beach</h4> </a> </li> data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/3_bodies_found_after_children_go_missing_0_7583376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/3_bodies_found_after_children_go_missing_0_7583376_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/3_bodies_found_after_children_go_missing_0_7583376_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/3_bodies_found_after_children_go_missing_0_7583376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/3_bodies_found_after_children_go_missing_0_7583376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Reporter Nate Griffin" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3 bodies recovered after siblings overcome by waves while swimming at Sylvan Beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:29PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 06:44AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say three bodies have been recovered after siblings were overcome by waves while swimming at Sylvan Beach in La Porte on Thursday.</p><p>The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says four kids were swimming and possibly went beyond a water safety buoy. Authorities say they were overcome by waves.</p><p>One of the children resurfaced and was being treated by EMS.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/2-people-killed-after-suspect-shoots-up-vehicle-on-east-freeway-suspect-still-at-large" title="2 men killed after suspect shoots up vehicle on East Freeway, gunman still at large" data-articleId="422930759" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/2_people_shot_and_killed_along_I_10_duri_0_7582847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/2_people_shot_and_killed_along_I_10_duri_0_7582847_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/2_people_shot_and_killed_along_I_10_duri_0_7582847_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/2_people_shot_and_killed_along_I_10_duri_0_7582847_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/2_people_shot_and_killed_along_I_10_duri_0_7582847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Randy Wallace" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 men killed after suspect shoots up vehicle on East Freeway, gunman still at large</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Randy Wallace, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 06:42PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 07:02AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>To call Thursday afternoon's police scene on I-10 east near the John Ralston Holland Avenue exit highly unusual would be an understatement.</p><p>Assistant Chief William Dobbins said he can't recall ever seeing a crime quite like this one. The call came into HPD five minutes before 6 p.m. as a major accident. But it was much more.</p><p>Both vehicles were traveling east on the East Freeway. Police say a driver intentionally hit another car causing it to spin out. That driver, police say, and his passenger got out of their vehicle and approached the car they hit.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/texas-rangers-investigating-controversial-arrest-of-galveston-man" title="Texas Rangers investigating controversial arrest of Galveston man caught on video" data-articleId="422905465" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/Body_cam_video_of_controversial_arrest_d_0_7576779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/Body_cam_video_of_controversial_arrest_d_0_7576779_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/Body_cam_video_of_controversial_arrest_d_0_7576779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/Body_cam_video_of_controversial_arrest_d_0_7576779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/Body_cam_video_of_controversial_arrest_d_0_7576779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 5:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas Rangers investigating controversial arrest of Galveston man caught on video</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 04:11PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 04:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Texas Rangers are investigating a man’s controversial arrest by two white officers on horseback.</p><p>Pictures and videos of the arrest , which happened Saturday, have since been making its rounds across the internet, sparking a debate about Galveston Police Department’s practices.</p><p>Cell phone video shows Donald Neely, 43, in handcuffs that appear to be tied to a rope while he was led by the officers with what appears to be a bag on his head. Police told FOX 26 it is a welding mask that belongs to Neely.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/67805024_2479112118808415_8386374797394706432_n_1565350706673_7583399_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="67805024_2479112118808415_8386374797394706432_n_1565350706673.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mercury-levels-in-seafood-are-rising-and-climate-change-is-the-culprit-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/MercuryInFish_Banner_Getty_1565313092754_7582569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A sushi selection made from a bluefin tuna. New research found that rising mercury levels in many popular seafoods is being caused by warming oceans resulting from climate change. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)" title="MercuryInFish_Banner_Getty_1565313092754-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Mercury levels in seafood are rising, and climate change is the culprit, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/impending-state-takeover-of-hisd-draws-strong-reaction"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/hisd_1565315885615_7582727_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="hisd_1565315885615.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>Impending state takeover of HISD draws strong reaction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mediterranean-diet-may-provide-better-brain-function-at-midlife-study-suggests"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1076548116%20_OP_1_CP_%20THUMB_1565314723380.jpg_7582803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Citrus rub is sprinkled on a filet of salmon to make gravlax. (Staff photo by Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)" title="1076548116_1565314723380-400801"/> </figure> <h3>Mediterranean diet may provide better brain function at midlife, study suggests</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0814_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0814_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,600]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,600]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,600]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[300,600]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,600]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[300,600]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422952328'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3533_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3533"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/67805024_2479112118808415_8386374797394706432_n_1565350706673_7583399_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/67805024_2479112118808415_8386374797394706432_n_1565350706673_7583399_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/67805024_2479112118808415_8386374797394706432_n_1565350706673_7583399_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/67805024_2479112118808415_8386374797394706432_n_1565350706673_7583399_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/67805024_2479112118808415_8386374797394706432_n_1565350706673_7583399_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox26forlife/practice-water-safety-and-prevent-drownings-during-the-summer-season" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/xt_NC_160e6344zcaeaz4315za753zd3bf21c47a31_1561082279441_7428484_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/xt_NC_160e6344zcaeaz4315za753zd3bf21c47a31_1561082279441_7428484_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/xt_NC_160e6344zcaeaz4315za753zd3bf21c47a31_1561082279441_7428484_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/xt_NC_160e6344zcaeaz4315za753zd3bf21c47a31_1561082279441_7428484_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/xt_NC_160e6344zcaeaz4315za753zd3bf21c47a31_1561082279441_7428484_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Practice water safety and prevent drownings during the summer season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mercury-levels-in-seafood-are-rising-and-climate-change-is-the-culprit-study-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/MercuryInFish_Banner_Getty_1565313092754_7582569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/MercuryInFish_Banner_Getty_1565313092754_7582569_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/MercuryInFish_Banner_Getty_1565313092754_7582569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/MercuryInFish_Banner_Getty_1565313092754_7582569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/MercuryInFish_Banner_Getty_1565313092754_7582569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;sushi&#x20;selection&#x20;made&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;bluefin&#x20;tuna&#x2e;&#x20;New&#x20;research&#x20;found&#x20;that&#x20;rising&#x20;mercury&#x20;levels&#x20;in&#x20;many&#x20;popular&#x20;seafoods&#x20;is&#x20;being&#x20;caused&#x20;by&#x20;warming&#x20;oceans&#x20;resulting&#x20;from&#x20;climate&#x20;change&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;EMMANUEL&#x20;DUNAND&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mercury levels in seafood are rising, and climate change is the culprit, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/impending-state-takeover-of-hisd-draws-strong-reaction" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/hisd_1565315885615_7582727_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/hisd_1565315885615_7582727_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/hisd_1565315885615_7582727_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/hisd_1565315885615_7582727_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/hisd_1565315885615_7582727_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Impending state takeover of HISD draws strong reaction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mediterranean-diet-may-provide-better-brain-function-at-midlife-study-suggests" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1076548116%20_OP_1_CP_%20THUMB_1565314723380.jpg_7582803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1076548116%20_OP_1_CP_%20THUMB_1565314723380.jpg_7582803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1076548116%20_OP_1_CP_%20THUMB_1565314723380.jpg_7582803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1076548116%20_OP_1_CP_%20THUMB_1565314723380.jpg_7582803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1076548116%20_OP_1_CP_%20THUMB_1565314723380.jpg_7582803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Citrus&#x20;rub&#x20;is&#x20;sprinkled&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;a&#x20;filet&#x20;of&#x20;salmon&#x20;to&#x20;make&#x20;gravlax&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Staff&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ben&#x20;McCanna&#x2f;Portland&#x20;Press&#x20;Herald&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mediterranean diet may provide better brain function at midlife, study suggests</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3529_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3529_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422952328'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4231_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4231"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-KRIV-STORY_1.0"> 