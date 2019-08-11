< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story423253219" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423253219" data-article-version="1.0">Texas Education Agency set to replace HISD board - What's Your Point?</h1> </header> 11 2019 11:45AM <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 07:55AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-423253219"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 11:45AM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 12:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/TEA_set_to_remove_HISD_School_board_0_7586425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/TEA_set_to_remove_HISD_School_board_0_7586425_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/TEA_set_to_remove_HISD_School_board_0_7586425_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/TEA_set_to_remove_HISD_School_board_0_7586425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/TEA_set_to_remove_HISD_School_board_0_7586425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423253219-423263017" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/TEA_set_to_remove_HISD_School_board_0_7586425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/TEA_set_to_remove_HISD_School_board_0_7586425_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/TEA_set_to_remove_HISD_School_board_0_7586425_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/TEA_set_to_remove_HISD_School_board_0_7586425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/TEA_set_to_remove_HISD_School_board_0_7586425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423253219" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - This week’s panel: Ben Streusand, conservative commentator, “Three Amigos”, KSEV Radio; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Jacquie Baly, UH Downtown Political Science Professor; Ben Ferguson, conservative radio host; Craig Jackson, Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, talk about the possible ouster of the Houston ISD board by the Texas Education Agency.</p> <p> </p> <p>HOUSTON (AP) - August 8, 2019 Texas education officials have recommended the ouster of Houston's school board after an investigation revealed alleged trustee misconduct, signaling what could be the district's first loss of local control to the state.</p> <p>The Houston Chronicle reviewed the Texas Education Agency investigation report Wednesday. The report found some Houston Independent School District trustees violated the Texas Open Meetings Act, inappropriately influenced vendor contracts and made false statements to investigators. The report wasn't made public.</p> <p>The recommendation and findings, issued by TEA Special Investigations Unit Director Jason Hewitt, will not be final until the agency hears back from school board officials, who have until Aug. 15 to respond.</p> <p>Ultimately, it's up to Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, who heads the agency, to decide if the school board should be replaced.</p> <p>Trustee Jolanda Jones said replacement of the school board is "sadly, unfortunately" in the district's best interests.</p> <p>"I think it's tragic, but I think the alternative is worse," Jones said.</p> <p>Hewitt wrote in the recommendation that HISD trustees should be replaced by a state-appointed board due to their "demonstrated inability to appropriately govern, inability to operate within the scope of their authority, circumventing the authority of the superintendent, and inability to ensure proper contract procurement laws are followed."</p> <p>Houston is the state's largest public school district, with 209,000 students and more than 280 schools.</p> <p>The report outlines years of failed oversight, improper behavior, in-fighting and distrust. The report says some five trustees secretly met with a former Houston superintendent, violating state law that requires trustees to conduct district business in public.</p> <p>The school board denied violating the state's Open Meetings Act in a lawsuit filed in June.</p> <p>TEA officials placed a conservator in the district three years ago due to poor academic outcomes at several schools. The appointment of a conservator is the third-most severe intervention, followed by installation of a board of managers and closure of the district.</p> <p>Trustee Sue Deigaard said the public "deserves full transparency and to see a final report as soon as possible."</p> <p>"Any response that the board is going to make to TEA on the preliminary findings needs to be done expeditiously," Deigaard said. <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"You Decide" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"416479" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More You Decide Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/you-decide/the-photo-went-viral-galveston-police-to-change-protocol-for-mounted-arrests-what-s-your-point-" title="The photo went viral, Galveston police to change protocol for mounted arrests - What's Your Point?" data-articleId="423270927" > src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/Galveston_suspect_led_down_the_Strand_ti_0_7586374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/Galveston_suspect_led_down_the_Strand_ti_0_7586374_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/Galveston_suspect_led_down_the_Strand_ti_0_7586374_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/Galveston_suspect_led_down_the_Strand_ti_0_7586374_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/Galveston_suspect_led_down_the_Strand_ti_0_7586374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Galveston suspect led down the Strand tied with a rope by mounted officers" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small <h4>The photo went viral, Galveston police to change protocol for mounted arrests - What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 01:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week's panel: Ben Streusand, conservative commentator, "Three Amigos", KSEV Radio; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Jacquie Baly, UH Downtown Political Science Professor; Ben Ferguson, conservative radio host; Craig Jackson, Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, discuss the images of two mounted Galveston police officers leading a man on a tether down the Strand.</p><p> </p><p>HOUSTON (FOX 26) August 8, 2019 The Texas Rangers are investigating a man's controversial arrest by two white officers on horseback.</p> </div> <h4>Mexican drug cartels infiltrating Houston neighborhoods DEA special agent in the hot seat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 01:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p> The most powerful,the most ruthless and in https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/DEA_Special_Agent_in_Charge_Will_Glaspy__0_7586372_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/DEA_Special_Agent_in_Charge_Will_Glaspy__0_7586372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/11/DEA_Special_Agent_in_Charge_Will_Glaspy__0_7586372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="DEA Special Agent in Charge Will Glaspy talks about drug cartels in Houston" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mexican drug cartels infiltrating Houston neighborhoods DEA special agent in the hot seat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 01:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p> The most powerful,the most ruthless and in many ways the most sophisticated criminal organizations in the western hemisphere have set up major operations in Houston, Texas.To explain just how deeply Mexican drug cartels have infiltrated our community, DEA Special Agent-in-Charge Will Glaspy talks one on one with What's Your Point host Greg Groogan.</p><p>The Mexican cartels are involved with marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl. All of the drugs they're cultivating or manufacturing in Mexico, with the exception of cocaine. Cocaine they're getting from South America and buying it down there and bringing it up. They're responsible for the distribution here in the United States. One of the things they're coming in the Rio Grande valley, and coming up Highway 59, into the Houston area.</p><p>Some of those drugs will be broken down and distributed here locally. A lot by some of the street gangs. <h4>Beto O'Rourke and Julian Castro re-ignit campaigns with anti-Trump outrage- What's Your Point?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 01:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This week's panel: Ben Streusand, conservative commentator, "Three Amigos", KSEV Radio; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Jacquie Baly, UH Downtown Political Science Professor; Ben Ferguson, conservative radio host; Craig Jackson, Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law, talk about Democratic presidential primary candidates Beto O'Rourke and Julian Castro building on anti-Trump outrage after mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.</p><p> </p><p>WASHINGTON (AP) - August 4, 2019 Beto O'Rourke, his once-soaring presidential prospects in swift decline, returned to El Paso, Texas, to try to help cope with the shootings that killed 20 people. He no longer has the platform of a public office, but he still has his voice.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/6-arrested-during-protest-at-controversial-detention-center-for-immigrant-children"> <h3>6 arrested during protest at controversial detention center for immigrant children</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/houstons-megan-thee-stallion-and-lizzo-are-making-a-big-impression-on-the-hip-hop-scene"> <h3>Houston's Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo are making a big impression on the hip hop scene</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/houston-man-has-puss-coming-out-of-head-after-leaving-barbershop"> <h3>Houston man fears dirty barber tools caused horrible reaction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/firefighters-say-they-re-forced-to-work-in-vehicles-with-no-ac"> <h3>Firefighters say they're forced to work in vehicles with no A/C</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/puss_1565668065406_7589328_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="puss_1565668065406.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>Houston man fears dirty barber tools caused horrible reaction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/firefighters-say-they-re-forced-to-work-in-vehicles-with-no-ac"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/fire%20tru_1565666765012.JPG_7588982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="fire tru_1565666765012.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Firefighters say they're forced to work in vehicles with no A/C</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/houstons-megan-thee-stallion-and-lizzo-are-making-a-big-impression-on-the-hip-hop-scene" > <h3>Houston's Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo are making a big impression on the hip hop scene</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/houston-man-has-puss-coming-out-of-head-after-leaving-barbershop" > data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/lizzo_1565669500998_7589426_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/lizzo_1565669500998_7589426_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/lizzo_1565669500998_7589426_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/lizzo_1565669500998_7589426_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Houston's Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo are making a big impression on the hip hop scene</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/houston-man-has-puss-coming-out-of-head-after-leaving-barbershop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img <h3>Houston man fears dirty barber tools caused horrible reaction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/firefighters-say-they-re-forced-to-work-in-vehicles-with-no-ac" > <h3>Firefighters say they're forced to work in vehicles with no A/C</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/katy-woman-donates-kidney-to-save-friend-s-life-hopes-others-will-become-inspired-to-do-the-same" > <h3>Katy woman donates kidney to save friend's life, hopes others will become inspired to do the same</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/international-travelers-are-taking-fewer-trips-to-the-us-downtrend-predicted-to-last-until-2022" > data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/katy%20feinds_1565664807347.JPG_7589079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/katy%20feinds_1565664807347.JPG_7589079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/katy%20feinds_1565664807347.JPG_7589079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/katy%20feinds_1565664807347.JPG_7589079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Katy woman donates kidney to save friend's life, hopes others will become inspired to do the same</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/international-travelers-are-taking-fewer-trips-to-the-us-downtrend-predicted-to-last-until-2022" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/LullInTravelToUS_Banner_Getty_1565660822078_7588918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/LullInTravelToUS_Banner_Getty_1565660822078_7588918_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/LullInTravelToUS_Banner_Getty_1565660822078_7588918_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/LullInTravelToUS_Banner_Getty_1565660822078_7588918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/12/LullInTravelToUS_Banner_Getty_1565660822078_7588918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" <h3>International travelers are taking fewer trips to the US, downtrend predicted to last until 2022</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 