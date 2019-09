- Chambers County issued a disaster declaration Wednesday morning.

County Judge Sylvia declared the disaster in response to the threat of severe flooding from Tropical Depression Imelda.

MORE: Imelda downgraded to a tropical depression

The announcement comes after Imelda was downgraded to a tropical depression.

A flash flood watch is in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 1 p.m. Thursday for several Houston-area counties.

Some school districts canceled classes on Wednesday.

RELATED: List of Houston-area school closures and cancellations

As the rain continues to pour across the greater Houston, coastal counties suffer the most.

They have already been the hardest hit, and will get more rain throughout Wednesday.

MORE: Houston-area weather forecast

Imelda went ashore near Lake Jackson Tuesday afternoon, bringing heavy rain into the entirety of the Houston region.

Chambers County is located on the East side of the storm, which tends to be the area of heaviest rainfall.

Rainfall amounts around six to 10 inches over the next few days are expected.