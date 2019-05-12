< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. This week's rundown of the Maleah Davis case, May 19-25
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted May 25 2019 06:01PM CDT
Video Posted May 24 2019 05:11PM CDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=This week's rundown of the Maleah Davis case, May 19-25&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/this-week-s-rundown-of-the-maleah-davis-case-may-19-25" data-title="This week's rundown of the Maleah Davis case, May 19-25" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/this-week-s-rundown-of-the-maleah-davis-case-may-19-25" addthis:title="This week's rundown of the Maleah Davis case, May 19-25"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408989994.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408989994");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_408989994_408867335_143957"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="408867335" data-video-posted-date="May 24 2019 05:11PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Volunteers_searching_for_Maleah_find_sec_0_7311845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Volunteers searching for Maleah find second cell phone</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="408664149" data-video-posted-date="May 23 2019 05:12PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/23/HPD__No_one_involved_in_Maleah_s_disappe_0_7307345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>HPD: No one involved in Maleah's disappearance is cooperating</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="2" data-playlist-id="408490572" data-video-posted-date="May 22 2019 09:12PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/22/Maleah_s_family_members_attend_closed_do_0_7304169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Maleah's family members attend closed door custody hearing</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="3" data-playlist-id="408279129" data-video-posted-date="May 21 2019 09:26PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/Maleah_s_mother_faces_backlash_on_social_0_7300325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Maleah's mother faces backlash on social media account</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408989994-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408989994-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="maleah beach b lur_1557712464974.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/maleah%203_1558492564645.JPG_7300243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408989994-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="maleah 3_1558492564645.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/MALEAH_1557251618549_7229870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408989994-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="MALEAH_1557251618549.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-408989994-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="4" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="maleah beach b lur_1557712464974.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/maleah%203_1558492564645.JPG_7300243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="maleah 3_1558492564645.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/MALEAH_1557251618549_7229870_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Maleah Davis" title="MALEAH_1557251618549.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Maleah Davis</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="maleah beach b lur_1557712464974.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/21/maleah%203_1558492564645.JPG_7300243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="maleah 3_1558492564645.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/MALEAH_1557251618549_7229870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Maleah Davis" title="MALEAH_1557251618549.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function href="/home/local-mothers-coordinate-vigil-and-balloon-release-for-missing-maleah"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/15/balloons_1557977419282_7272376_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Local mothers coordinate vigil and balloon release</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Maleah Davis has been missing for three weeks, but plenty of developments have taken place in that relatively short period of time.</p> <p>Although the week of May 19 saw less massive case developments than in previous weeks, public involvement has only continued to grow. Volunteer-led searches have scoured many different areas and picked up promising pieces of evidence.</p> <h1>Week of May 19, 2019</h1> <h2>Sunday</h2> <p>No new case developments. </p> <h2>Monday</h2> <p>The public has taken an incredible interest in Maleah and her case. As a result, members of her family and details of the case have come under intense scrutiny.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/protesters-say-cps-failed-to-protect-4-year-old-maleah-davis">A protest group is holding CPS partly to blame for Maleah’s disappearance</a>, because before Maleah went missing, criminal court records show CPS opened an investigation into the family after Maleah suffered a traumatic brain injury. </p> <h2>Tuesday</h2> <p>As the search for her daughter continues, <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/maleah-davis-mother-receives-criticism-for-not-deleting-instagram-posts-of-ex-fiance-derion-vence">Maleah's mom was back on social media and getting a lot of backlash</a> for her posts about Derion Vence, the suspect in her daughter's disappearance.</p> <p>Brittany Bowens had said she was staying away from social media, but she returned on Tuesday, making five Instagram posts about her daughter. Despite this, users descended on her account, questioning why her feed was still saturated with photos of Vence.</p> <h2>Wednesday</h2> <p>Maleah's family members attended a closed door custody hearing. </p> <h2>Thursday</h2> <p>Houston Police Department gives a press conference to update the public on progress in the case. According to HPD, those close to the case have not been cooperating. </p> <p>Maleah Davis' grandmother asked Chief Art Acevedo to announce that Ronnie and Karen Bias of Lake Charles, Louisiana have <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/maleah-davis-missing-update">pledged an additional $15,000 for a total of $20,000</a> for information leading to information leading to an arrest and prosecution.</p> <h2>Friday</h2> <p><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/second-cell-phone-found-in-possible-connection-to-maleah-davis-case">Volunteers looking for Maleah Davis found a second cell phone</a> on Patterson Road in west Houston on Friday, in a wooded area next to Bear Creek Pioneers Park.</p> <p>Houston police have indicated that a cell phone found in the woods on Friday morning was not connected to the Maleah Davis case. Hours later on the same roadside, a second cell phone was found in the ditch. </p> <h2>Saturday</h2> <p>No new case developments. We are still waiting to hear if the second cell phone found is connected.

RELATED
- This week's rundown of the Maleah Davis case, May 12-18
- Maleah Davis' father, Craig Davis, shares emotional tribute
- Mom of Maleah Davis makes shocking allegations against ex-fiance
- 'I just want to find my baby': Mom, grandmother of Maleah Davis speak out
- Car reported stolen in Maleah Davis case found in Missouri City parking lot
- New search locations after conflicting stories from Maleah Davis' stepfather 