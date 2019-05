Maleah Davis Maleah Davis

- Maleah Davis' grandmother has asked Chief Art Acevedo to announce that Ronnie and Karen Bias of Lake Charles, Louisiana have pledged an additional $10,000 for a total of $15,000 for information leading to information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

Maleah’s grandmother just asked me to announce that Mr. Ronnie & Karen Bias, better known as uncle Dude & Nene, from Lake Charles, LA., have pledged an additional $10,000 for a total of $15,000 for information leading to the finding of Maleah Davis. https://t.co/zUQk5N9DuV — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 24, 2019

“We really believe we have a little girl that’s been murdered. We believe that she’s out there somewhere, and we want to bring her home," Chief Acevedo said. "Our best force multiplier, our greatest asset is the community itself. So we’re calling on the community to please if you know something of where this little baby’s at let us know."

At a news conference, Acevedo and his department emphasized once again the need for the public's help in the on-going investigation.

“She deserves to be found. She deserves to be recovered. She deserves to have a proper burial. We need the community's help. We need people not to forget. This is not a cat that someone buried in their backyard,” Acevedo said.

Maleah has been missing for weeks. She was reported missing on May 3.

A reward of up to $5,000 was being offered for information leading to an arrest in the disappearance of 4-year-old Maleah Davis, according to Crime Stoppers.

“If I have to personally pay it myself, I will. But I know I'll get plenty of people to help. We'll add another $5,000 for information that could lead to finding her,” Acevedo said.

When asked about Maleah's mom, Brittany Bowen's cooperation with the case, Acevedo said he didn't want to focus on that. He said investigators first priority is finding her body.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS, or go to www.crime-stoppers.org. You can remain anonymous.

