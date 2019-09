- Texas Governor Greg Abbot has declared a state of disaster in 13 counties as the remnants of Imelda moves through the state, creating a flooding event that some are describing as "worse than Harvey".

24 hour rain totals are hitting 10 inches inside the Loop, with other areas racking up as much as 20 inches of rainfall.

Stay indoors during flash flood warnings in your area, and avoid driving in areas of high water.