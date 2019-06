- Maleah Davis will be remembered during a private funeral service later this month.

Richardson Mortuary will host the service on June 22.

Their website gives the option to send flowers for the private ceremony.

Maleah's tragic story has touched the lives of so many Houstonians, and people across the country.

The body of the little girl was found in Arkansas after weeks of searching.

Her mother's ex-fiancé remains in jail on charges related to Maleah's death.