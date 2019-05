Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (left) and Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association president Marty Lancton (right) Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (left) and Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association president Marty Lancton (right)

- After months of back and forth between the city and firefighters, no deal was reached at mediation regarding Proposition B today.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, HFD Chief Peña, HFD union president Marty Lancton, and Houston police union president Joe Gimaldi met for more than three and a half hours at a judge-ordered mediation.

Last week, City Council voted to layoff 220 firefighters to help offset the pay raises mandated by Prop B, which was approved by voters in November.

On Thursday, neither city nor firefighter officials revealed details of what happened in the meeting after no resolution was reached.

"I’ll take the time to explain to you what we offered, and it’s unfortunate is what I’ll tell you. But I will tell you that the city went beyond what we offered on the table," said Mayor Turner. "It’s unfortunate that it was not accepted. And I’ll explain it to you tomorrow I just have to honor the mediation and I can’t go into details."

When asked if there would be any more meetings?

"This is it," Turner responded.

Turner said the city would explain in more details the terms of the meeting Friday at 10:30 a.m.