- The layoff notices for 220 Houston firefighters have been sent off.

It was voted last week to allow the fire department to make layoffs as a result of Proposition B.

Both the city council and firefighters are in court-ordered mediation to discuss how to implement what’s being referred to as a pay parity. It has been voted upon, but not yet implemented.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says layoffs are necessary to give the firefighters raises, but the union disputes that claim.

Chief Sam Peña released the following statement regarding the layoffs: