Legal analyst weighs in on Vence's alleged confession in the Maleah Davis case Legal analyst weighs in on Vence's alleged confession in the Maleah Davis case 02 2019 09:39PM By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 02 2019 09:45PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 02 2019 09:39PM CDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 09:47PM CDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410461049-406344910" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410461049" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/bag-emitting-foul-odor-found-in-maleah-davis-search-in-arkansas">Remains possibly belonging to Maleah Davis found on an Arkansas roadside</a> are still being tested to confirm identity and cause of death. </p> <p>Authorities were able to locate the remains after Derion Vence, the main suspect in her disappearance, spoke to community activist Quanell X and <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/derion-vence-confesses-maleah-davis-is-dead-tells-quanell-her-body-is-in-arkansas">confessed that she was dead and where he dumped her body</a>, claiming that it was an accident.</p> <p>FOX 26 senior legal analyst Chris Tritico weighs in on the case and what part this confession has to play in a trial.</p> <p>"Quanell is not a law enforcement officer, so if this guy meets with him and makes admissions like Quanell said he did and it comes into evidence, it can be used against him and can be used to convict him," Tritico says.</p> <p><strong>LATEST: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/bag-emitting-foul-odor-found-in-maleah-davis-search-in-arkansas">Bag with human remains of child found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas</a></strong></p> <p><strong>TIMELINE: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/timeline-of-events-in-maleah-davis-case">A look at the timeline of events in Maleah Davis case</a></strong></p> <p>"Many times confessions are not taped, someone just says 'this is what he said to me', and the jury has to weigh the credibility of the evidence," he said. "I believe that as soon as the coroner says this is Maleah, they're going to charge him with capital murder."</p> <p>However, it isn't guaranteed that Vence's confession will have the opportunity to prove his guilt. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/exclusive-quanell-x-gives-details-of-derion-vence-confession" title="FIRST ON FOX: Quanell X gives details of Derion Vence confession" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Quanell X talks exclusively to FOX 26 anchor Melissa Wilson about Derion Vence's confession that Maleah Davis is dead, and he dumped her body in Arkansas." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FIRST ON FOX: Quanell X gives details of Derion Vence confession</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 03:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 08:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Derion Vence, Maleah Davis' mother's ex-fiance, has confessed to Quanell X that Maleah is dead . He said it was an accident and that he dumped her body in Arkansas.</p><p>Authorities in Arkansas have found a bag with human remains of a child in their search for Maleah Davis' body.</p><p>After they finish their crime scene investigation, Houston authorities and Texas EquuSearch will bring the remains back to Houston late Friday night or early Saturday morning.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/3-year-old-drowns-in-fort-bend-county" title="3-year-old drowns in Fort Bend County" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/3_year_old_drowns_in_pool_of_Sugar_Land__0_7344662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/3_year_old_drowns_in_pool_of_Sugar_Land__0_7344662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/3_year_old_drowns_in_pool_of_Sugar_Land__0_7344662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/3_year_old_drowns_in_pool_of_Sugar_Land__0_7344662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/3_year_old_drowns_in_pool_of_Sugar_Land__0_7344662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox News Natalie Hee" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3-year-old drowns in Fort Bend County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 05:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 10:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 3-year-old has drowned in Fort Bend County. </p><p>Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said a family was grilling out and enjoying a pool day at The Enclave Apartments in Sugarland when within a matter of minutes, the 3-year-old boy was nowhere to be seen.</p><p>Incident: Investigation into drowning death of a 3-yr old boy. 15015 West Airport. pic.twitter.com/iivQSyT2Q7</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/dash-draw-1-1-with-reign-fc-undefeated-in-road-matches" title="Dash draw 1-1 with Reign FC, undefeated in road matches" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Christine_Nairn_post_match_comments_on_J_0_7344761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Christine_Nairn_post_match_comments_on_J_0_7344761_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Christine_Nairn_post_match_comments_on_J_0_7344761_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Christine_Nairn_post_match_comments_on_J_0_7344761_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/Christine_Nairn_post_match_comments_on_J_0_7344761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Houston Dash video)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dash draw 1-1 with Reign FC, undefeated in road matches</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 10:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TACOMA, Wash. (FOX 26) – The Houston Dash remain unbeaten on the road after Christine Nairn’s 90th minute goal gave the club a 1-1 draw with Reign FC at Cheney Stadium this afternoon.</p><p>Reign defender Morgan Proffitt cleared the second ball after Dash midfielder Haley Hanson shot from the edge of the box. The ball fell to Nairn outside the penalty area and the midfielder finished from distance to add another spectacular long-range effort to her NWSL goal tally. This was Nairn’s first goal for the club and Houston’s first point on the road in Washington against the Reign, snapping a seven-game losing streak in the Evergreen State.</p><p>"We have the fight and the talent, and we just have to put it all together at the right time," said Nairn after the game. "At times we show how great we can be, and other times we have struggled. I think in the first half we really struggled, but we controlled the things that we can. That’s our effort, and you saw that in the second half. Hard work pays off and we’ll take that point home with us."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/dash-draw-1-1-with-reign-fc-undefeated-in-road-matches"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/0602%20-%20Dash%20and%20Reign%20-%20ISI%20Photos_1559527006280.jpeg_7344747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Houston Dash photo" title="0602 - Dash and Reign - ISI Photos_1559527006280.jpeg.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Dash draw 1-1 with Reign FC, undefeated in road matches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/council-member-dwight-boykins-seriously-considering-running-for-mayor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/vlcsnap-2019-06-02-16h20m44s80_1559510777860_7344378_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-06-02-16h20m44s80_1559510777860.png"/> </figure> <h3>Council Member Dwight Boykins 'seriously considering' running for mayor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/legal-analyst-weighs-in-on-vence-s-alleged-confession-in-the-maleah-davis-case"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="derion2_1557618847093.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Legal analyst weighs in on Vence's alleged confession in the Maleah Davis case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/3-year-old-drowns-in-fort-bend-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="breaking news_1541716575406.jpg-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>3-year-old drowns in Fort Bend County</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0977_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0977"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/council-member-dwight-boykins-seriously-considering-running-for-mayor" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/vlcsnap-2019-06-02-16h20m44s80_1559510777860_7344378_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/vlcsnap-2019-06-02-16h20m44s80_1559510777860_7344378_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/vlcsnap-2019-06-02-16h20m44s80_1559510777860_7344378_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/vlcsnap-2019-06-02-16h20m44s80_1559510777860_7344378_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/02/vlcsnap-2019-06-02-16h20m44s80_1559510777860_7344378_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Council Member Dwight Boykins 'seriously considering' running for mayor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/legal-analyst-weighs-in-on-vence-s-alleged-confession-in-the-maleah-davis-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Legal analyst weighs in on Vence's alleged confession in the Maleah Davis case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-now-seeking-social-media-details-from-all-visa-applicants-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-953845440_1559522255481_7344724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-953845440_1559522255481_7344724_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-953845440_1559522255481_7344724_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-953845440_1559522255481_7344724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/06/02/GettyImages-953845440_1559522255481_7344724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US now seeking social media details from all visa applicants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-heading-to-britain-for-controversial-visit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/GETTY%20Trump%20and%20the%20Queen_1559521156447.jpg_7344500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/GETTY%20Trump%20and%20the%20Queen_1559521156447.jpg_7344500_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/GETTY%20Trump%20and%20the%20Queen_1559521156447.jpg_7344500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/GETTY%20Trump%20and%20the%20Queen_1559521156447.jpg_7344500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/02/GETTY%20Trump%20and%20the%20Queen_1559521156447.jpg_7344500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GETTY&#x3a;&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;and&#x20;Britain&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Queen&#x20;Elizabeth&#x20;II&#x20;inspect&#x20;a&#x20;Guard&#x20;of&#x20;Honour&#x2c;&#x20;formed&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Coldstream&#x20;Guards&#x20;at&#x20;Windsor&#x20;Castle&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Windsor&#x2c;&#x20;England&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump heading to Britain for controversial visit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/3-year-old-drowns-in-fort-bend-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3-year-old drowns in Fort Bend County</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: 