<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411444232" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411444232" data-article-version="1.0">Derion Vence's alleged mistress speaks out about Maleah's death and the affair</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411444232" data-article-version="1.0">Derion Vence's alleged mistress speaks out about Maleah's death and the affair</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-411444232" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Derion Vence's alleged mistress speaks out about Maleah's death and the affair&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/derion-vence-s-alleged-mistress-speaks-out-about-maleah-s-death-and-the-affair" data-title="Derion Vence's alleged mistress speaks out about Maleah's death and the affair" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/derion-vence-s-alleged-mistress-speaks-out-about-maleah-s-death-and-the-affair" addthis:title="Derion Vence's alleged mistress speaks out about Maleah's death and the affair"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411444232.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411444232");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411444232_411448119_108336"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411444232_411448119_108336";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411448119","video":"572413","title":"Alleged%20mistress%20of%20Derion%20Vence%20breaks%20her%20silence","caption":"FOX%2026%20reporter%20Ivory%20Hecker","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F07%2FAlleged_mistress_of_Derion_Vence_breaks__0_7365246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F07%2FAlleged_mistress_of_Derion_Vence_breaks_her_sile_572413_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654555241%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dv8fNvhqVih9Sm-Iy0Hmatbab8xQ","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fderion-vence-s-alleged-mistress-speaks-out-about-maleah-s-death-and-the-affair"}},"createDate":"Jun 07 2019 05:40PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411444232_411448119_108336",video:"572413",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alleged_mistress_of_Derion_Vence_breaks__0_7365246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520reporter%2520Ivory%2520Hecker",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/07/Alleged_mistress_of_Derion_Vence_breaks_her_sile_572413_1800.mp4?Expires=1654555241&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=v8fNvhqVih9Sm-Iy0Hmatbab8xQ",eventLabel:"Alleged%20mistress%20of%20Derion%20Vence%20breaks%20her%20silence-411448119",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fderion-vence-s-alleged-mistress-speaks-out-about-maleah-s-death-and-the-affair"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By <a href="mailto:ivory.hecker@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/derion-vence-s-alleged-mistress-speaks-out-about-maleah-s-death-and-the-affair">Ivory Hecker, FOX 26 News</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 05:16PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411444232"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 05:40PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 05:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alleged_mistress_of_Derion_Vence_breaks__0_7365246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alleged_mistress_of_Derion_Vence_breaks__0_7365246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alleged_mistress_of_Derion_Vence_breaks__0_7365246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alleged_mistress_of_Derion_Vence_breaks__0_7365246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alleged_mistress_of_Derion_Vence_breaks__0_7365246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411444232-411448103" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alleged_mistress_of_Derion_Vence_breaks__0_7365246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alleged_mistress_of_Derion_Vence_breaks__0_7365246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alleged_mistress_of_Derion_Vence_breaks__0_7365246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alleged_mistress_of_Derion_Vence_breaks__0_7365246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alleged_mistress_of_Derion_Vence_breaks__0_7365246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411444232" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - We're hearing for the first time from the alleged mistress of Derion Vence, who is charged with <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/maleah-davis-stepfather-darion-vence-taken-into-custody">tampering with a corpse in connection to the death of Maleah Davis</a>. </p> <p>She's the woman Quanell X spoke with two days before he visited Derion Vence in jail and got the confession that led to the <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/arkansas-remains-identified-as-4-year-old-maleah-davis">discovery of Maleah's remains in Arkansas</a>.</p> <p><strong>MORE: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/derion-vence-confesses-maleah-davis-is-dead-tells-quanell-her-body-is-in-arkansas">Derion Vence confesses Maleah Davis is dead, tells Quanell her body is in Arkansas</a></strong></p> <p>"When I met him today, I was able to share certain things about my conversation with his mistress," Quanell X said.</p> <p><u5:p>Quanell says that when <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/mom-of-maleah-davis-makes-shocking-allegations-against-ex-fiance">Maleah's mom discovered Derion was texting photos of his private parts to a man</a>, she ended the relationship as she was going to the airport to fly to Massachussets. He believes Derion snapped after that.</u5:p></p> <p><strong>TIMELINE: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/timeline-of-events-in-maleah-davis-case">A look at the timeline of events in Maleah Davis case</a></strong></p> <p>Now, we hear from the person Derion was allegedly texting.</p> <p>"Well I know Derion isn't gay. For a fact he puts females' numbers under guys' numbers so Brittany won't find them," says the mistress.</p> <p><u5:p></u5:p></p> <p><u5:p></u5:p></p> <p>She says she met Derion over a year ago on the "Tagged" social website, but Maleah's mom Brittany found Derion's profile about a year ago.<u5:p></u5:p></p> <p>"Brittany one time had messaged me on this website and threatened me," she said.<u5:p></u5:p> "She says, 'Well, I can meet you in public and **** you up real quick.'"<u5:p></u5:p></p> <p>That's when she allegedly asked Derion to change her name in his phone.<u5:p></u5:p></p> <p>"I told Derion, 'You've got my number. Put it under a guy's number so Brittany doesn't know it's me,'" she said.<u5:p></u5:p></p> <p><u5:p>She said they continued the affair up until late April.</u5:p><u5:p></u5:p></p> <p>"We send each other pictures, and just crazy pictures," she said.<u5:p></u5:p></p> <p>She claims she never met Maleah and didn't reach out to Derion after Maleah was reported missing on May 4th. She waited until he was in jail to write.</p> <p><u5:p></u5:p></p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/memorials-grow-in-houston-and-arkansas-for-4-year-old-maleah-davis">Memorials grow in Houston and Arkansas for 4-year-old Maleah Davis</a></strong></p> <p>"After she went missing, I have not talked to Derion," she said. "I write Derion letters in jail all the time."<u5:p></u5:p></p> <p>She says she write Derion to tell him how he's being portrayed in the news. She cancelled a meeting with detectives about the case because of a threat to arrest her. </p> <p>Police tell FOX 26 there are felony warrants out for her arrest for crimes in other states.</p> <p><u5:p></u5:p></p> <p><strong>RELATED</strong></p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/protesters-say-cps-failed-to-protect-4-year-old-maleah-davis"><b>Protesters say CPS failed to protect 4-year-old Maleah Davis</b></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/exclusive-brittany-bowens-mother-of-maleah-davis-sits-down-with-fox-26-to-tell-her-side"><b>Mother of Maleah Davis sits down with FOX 26</b></a></li> <li><b><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/mom-of-maleah-davis-makes-shocking-allegations-against-ex-fiance">Mom of Maleah Davis makes shocking allegations against ex-fiance</a></b></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/prosecutor-dogs-detected-decomposition-in-maleah-davis-case"><b>Prosecutor: Dogs detected decomposition in Maleah <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/Houston_first_responders_gather_for_prem_0_7362607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/Houston_first_responders_gather_for_prem_0_7362607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/Houston_first_responders_gather_for_prem_0_7362607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/Houston_first_responders_gather_for_prem_0_7362607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/Houston_first_responders_gather_for_prem_0_7362607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 CoCo Dominguez" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston first responders gather for premiere of new A&E show Hero Ink</h4> </div> <div By <span class="author">CoCo Dominguez, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One of Houston's finest is in the national spotlight.</p><p>Houston firefighter and artist Robbie McCloud Carson will be featured on this season of Hero Ink Thursday nights on A&E. The show focuses on the stories of first responders and their commemorative tattoos. </p><p>Tonight Robbie was joined by his fellow firefighters for the season premiere watch party! </p> </div> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 07:42PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 07:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10/AP) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he is suspending plans to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico.</p><p>The President announced his decision in two tweets made on his verified Twitter account.</p><p>I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019</p> </div> The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to.... — Donald J. By <span class="author">Shannon Ryan, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:53PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 06:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There's a new way to notify the public in Texas about missing adults. Officials are talking about calling it the Kelley Alert, it would be similar to an AMBER or Silver Alert. </p><p>The alert would potentially be named after D'Lisa Kelley.</p><p>She was a pregnant Dallas woman who was kidnapped and murdered in March 2014.</p> </div> Officials are talking about calling it the Kelley Alert, it would be similar to an AMBER or Silver Alert. </p><p>The alert would potentially be named after D’Lisa Kelley.</p><p>She was a pregnant Dallas woman who was kidnapped and murdered in March 2014.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/newlywed-plunges-to-her-death-while-video-recording-husband-beating-her"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bradley Jenkins, 30, pictured in a booking photo alongside an undated image of Allissa Jenkins (née Martin). " title="Allissa Jenkins and Bradley Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Newlywed plunges to her death while video recording husband beating her</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/houston-first-responders-gather-for-premiere-of-new-a-e-show-hero-ink"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/tattoo_1559955959957_7366004_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="tattoo_1559955959957.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston first responders gather for premiere of new A&E show Hero Ink</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/market-combating-plastic-use-with-embarrassing-bags-that-no-one-wants"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="East West Market is publicly shaming customers into using their reusable bags. (Photo by East West Market)" title="ugly bag_1559954555162.png-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Market combating plastic use with embarrassing bags that no one wants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/president-trump-suspends-plan-to-impose-tariff-on-mexican-products"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_20190530191947-400801-400801-400801"/> </figure> <h3>President Trump suspends plan to impose tariff on Mexican products</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/tattoo_1559955959957_7366004_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/tattoo_1559955959957_7366004_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/tattoo_1559955959957_7366004_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Houston first responders gather for premiere of new A&E show Hero Ink</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/market-combating-plastic-use-with-embarrassing-bags-that-no-one-wants" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/ugly%20bag_1559954555162.png_7365922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="East&#x20;West&#x20;Market&#x20;is&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;publicly&#x20;shaming&#x20;customers&#x20;into&#x20;using&#x20;their&#x20;reusable&#x20;bags&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;East&#x20;West&#x20;Market&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Market combating plastic use with embarrassing bags that no one wants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/president-trump-suspends-plan-to-impose-tariff-on-mexican-products" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>President Trump suspends plan to impose tariff on Mexican products</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lesbian-couple-beaten-robbed-by-4-men-on-london-bus-after-refusing-to-kiss" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;double-decker&#x20;bus&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Oli&#x20;Scarff&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lesbian couple beaten, robbed by 4 men on London bus after refusing to kiss</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/texas-governor-authorizes-amber-alert-style-system-for-adults" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/04/POLITICS__Greg_Abbott_to_visit_Mexico_1_164738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/04/POLITICS__Greg_Abbott_to_visit_Mexico_1_164738_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/04/POLITICS__Greg_Abbott_to_visit_Mexico_1_164738_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/04/POLITICS__Greg_Abbott_to_visit_Mexico_1_164738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <h3>Texas governor authorizes AMBER Alert-style system for adults</h3> 