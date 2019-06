- We're hearing for the first time from the alleged mistress of Derion Vence, who is charged with tampering with a corpse in connection to the death of Maleah Davis.

She's the woman Quanell X spoke with two days before he visited Derion Vence in jail and got the confession that led to the discovery of Maleah's remains in Arkansas.

"When I met him today, I was able to share certain things about my conversation with his mistress," Quanell X said.

Quanell says that when Maleah's mom discovered Derion was texting photos of his private parts to a man, she ended the relationship as she was going to the airport to fly to Massachussets. He believes Derion snapped after that.

Now, we hear from the person Derion was allegedly texting.

"Well I know Derion isn't gay. For a fact he puts females' numbers under guys' numbers so Brittany won't find them," says the mistress.

She says she met Derion over a year ago on the "Tagged" social website, but Maleah's mom Brittany found Derion's profile about a year ago.

"Brittany one time had messaged me on this website and threatened me," she said. "She says, 'Well, I can meet you in public and **** you up real quick.'"

That's when she allegedly asked Derion to change her name in his phone.

"I told Derion, 'You've got my number. Put it under a guy's number so Brittany doesn't know it's me,'" she said.

She said they continued the affair up until late April.

"We send each other pictures, and just crazy pictures," she said.

She claims she never met Maleah and didn't reach out to Derion after Maleah was reported missing on May 4th. She waited until he was in jail to write.

"After she went missing, I have not talked to Derion," she said. "I write Derion letters in jail all the time."

She says she write Derion to tell him how he's being portrayed in the news. She cancelled a meeting with detectives about the case because of a threat to arrest her.

Police tell FOX 26 there are felony warrants out for her arrest for crimes in other states.

