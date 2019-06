- The Smart Scholars Foundation presents the "Defend Our Children Rally" to honor community activist Quanell X and EquuSearch founder Tim Miller for their work in finding Maleah Davis.

The event will take place on Sunday, June 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the apartment complex where Maleah lived, Kirkwood Landing Apartments.

The keynote speaker will be Pastor Gene Johnson.

The event will honor those who worked hard to bring Maleah back to Houston, as well as discuss plans of action moving forward to protect children from abuse.