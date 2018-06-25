What's Your Point? - Harvey victims denied

- A staggering statistic: around half of the 741,000 Texans who applied for Hurricane Harvey relief through FEMA have had their claims rejected. One of those who applied, a disabled U.S. Army veteran named Kay Kaiser, shared her story with FOX 26 News. Are Texans, particularly ones with lower incomes, getting shortchanged?

The What's Your Point? panel includes Republican strategist Jessica Colon, attorney Nyanza Moore, Breitbart Texas associate editor Bob Price, host of "Sunday Morning Live" and business owner Marcus Davis, former Texas State Representative Steve Toth & Chicano activist & educator Tony Diaz.