Houston-area traffic closures

Be sure to still be on alert. I spoke with TXDOT officials and we've still got cone zones still working on major projects tonight on the Houston roadways.

There will be a rolling closure in both directions on the main lanes and frontage roads from 610 N Loop all the way to Loop 494. 2 lanes will be closed in both directions and it'll happen tonight till Thursday from 9 to 5.

Over on the Gulf Freeway there will be 2 lanes closed in both directions from W NASA Parkway to Fuqua Street. This will be on the main lanes and the frontage road from 9 tonight till 5 the next morning. Keep in mind that the on and off ramps will be closed as well.

Then on the Southwest freeway the main lanes and frontage road from the downtown area at 45 the gulf freeway to 610 west loop will have 3 lanes closed. Same story here, it'll close from 9 tonight till 5 AM the following day. This will happen tonight till Thursday.

View the full list of scheduled road closures --http://traffic.houstontranstar.org/construction/construction_report_media