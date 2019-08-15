< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'A little weird, but harmless': Residents find old TV sets left on porches 15 2019 07:25AM By Storyful
Posted Aug 15 2019 07:18AM CDT
Video Posted Aug 15 2019 07:25AM CDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 11:47AM CDT (STORYFUL)</strong> - <em>(Video credit: James Simon via Storyful)</em></p> <p>Residents in a Virginia neighborhood were confused and alarmed when they found older television sets on their porches – left overnight on August 10 by a man wearing a mask shaped like a television.</p> <p>“It was odd. Definitely a little weird, but harmless,” James Simon told Storyful. Simon found the television set on his porch in Glen Allen and saw the incident unfold on his Nest security camera.</p> <p>A man, wearing a television set mask to conceal his identity, carried the television onto Simon’s porch, sat it down, and then waved at the camera as he walked away.</p> <p>One of Simon’s neighbors, Jeanne Brooksbank, told Storyful she found a television set on her porch, and took photos of other homes nearby, also featuring the new porch decor. 