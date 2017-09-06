Two women charged in an officer-involved shooting with several HPD officers

- Charges have been filed against two women after a shooting incident with several HPD officers at 4500 Sunburst about 11:45 p.m. on Monday, September 4th.

The two female suspects are identified as Katrina Bendslev, 32 and Raeanna McFadden, 28. Bendslev is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and McFadden with tampering with evidence. The females were shot in the incident and then transported to Ben Taub General Hospital.

According to initial reports from the scene, HPD officers in a marked patrol vehicle attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Cadillac Escalade for traffic violations at the Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. The Escalade's driver, identified as Katrina Bendslev refused to stop and led officers on a vehicle pursuit. The officers observed the passenger Raeanna McFadden throw two syringes and a small bag of methamphetamine out of the vehicle's window onto the Southwest Freeway. The Escalade exited the South Loop into a residential neighborhood and turned off its lights in an attempt to evade pursuing police units.

Bendslev then turned onto Sunburst, a dead-end street with large fences at the intersection of Newcastle, which prevented Bendslev from fleeing further. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop and, as they were outside of their vehicles giving Bendslev and McFadden verbal commands, Bendslev struck a fire hydrant and reversed at a high rate of speed, striking at least two marked patrol vehicles. Bendslev then accelerated toward the officers.

The responding officers then opened fire on the Escalade, striking it numerous times. Bendslev and McFadden were both struck and transported to the hospital where McFadden was treated and released. Also injured was a resident inside her home at 4504 Sunburst. She was struck when a bullet entered through the front windows. The victim was transported to Ben Taub General Hospital where she was treated and released.

This case is being investigated by the HPD Homicide Division Special Investigations Unit, the HPD Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

