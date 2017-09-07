Lowe's hiring 2,000 in Houston, South Texas to help with Harvey recovery

Photo courtesy of Lowe's Photo courtesy of Lowe's

- Lowe’s says it will be donating more than $1.3 million worth of products, and hiring thousands of employees to help customers as Texas rebuilds after Hurricane Harvey.

Starting today, the home improvement company will distribute relief supplies that will include cleaners, insect spray and bottled water. Lowe’s will be distributing 5,000 free buckets of supplies at the reopening of their Meyerland location on Thursday, September 7 from 11 a.m. until supplies run out. They will donate 25,000 buckets of supplies across the area in the coming weeks.

Lowe’s will also be hosting job fairs Thursday, Saturday, and Monday at Houston and South Texas stores. They’re looking to hire 2,000 people and may do so on the spot. Positions are part-time, seasonal, full-time. They are hiring cashiers, stockers, customer associates, support managers, assistant sore managers, and sales specialists in flooring, millwork, appliances, and Pro Services. Job seekers should take their Social Security card and government –issued photo identification to the job fair. More information on job positions and requirements can be found here: Lowes.com/careers

Job Fairs:

Thursday, Sept. 7; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

Lowe's of Katy, Kingwood, N.W. Houston



Saturday, Sept. 9 and Monday, Sept. 11; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m;

Lowes of Katy, Kingwood, NW Houston

Lowe's of Pearland, Corpus Christi and Victoria