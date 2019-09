- CenterPoint Energy is reporting 5,120 customers are without lights as of 1 p.m. Friday.

Thursday night, CenterPoint Energy said some repairs are taking longer to complete due to severe weather and flooding, but crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Due to the severe weather and flooding in the #Houston-area, some repairs are taking longer to complete. Our crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Thank you for your patience and check outage updates at https://t.co/MRQg5joWdR #hounews #houwx https://t.co/5ebvKdDRRa — CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) September 20, 2019

Entergy Texas, Inc. is reporting around 16,489 customers are without power as of 1:04 p.m. Friday.

Entergy Texas, Inc. said changing road conditions, flooding, access to power lines and the extent of damage may affect restoration effort. You can view estimated restoration times here: http://enter.gy/601016Tes

As of 5 pm, approx 34,000 customers are without power. As crews work, changing road conditions, flooding, access to power lines and the extent of damage may affect our restoration effort. Click here to view the estimated restoration times→ https://t.co/Tc9D5JLbo8. pic.twitter.com/3Mav9cojuW — Entergy Texas (@EntergyTX) September 19, 2019

They offered some tips to minimize the impact of restoration

Turn off A/C. Unplug major appliances like fridge, TVs Turn on a lamp When power is restored, turn A/C on last

