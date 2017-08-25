< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Power outages in the Houston area due to severe weather data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/25/Power%20Outages_1503684436967_3969181_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/25/Power%20Outages_1503684436967_3969181_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/25/Power%20Outages_1503684436967_3969181_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/25/Power%20Outages_1503684436967_3969181_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406029889-276080006" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/25/Power%20Outages_1503684436967_3969181_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/25/Power%20Outages_1503684436967_3969181_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/25/Power%20Outages_1503684436967_3969181_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/25/Power%20Outages_1503684436967_3969181_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/25/Power%20Outages_1503684436967_3969181_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted May 09 2019 10:16PM CDT
Updated Sep 20 2019 01:06PM CDT weather and flooding in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Houston?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Houston</a>-area, some repairs are taking longer to complete. Our crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Thank you for your patience and check outage updates at <a href="https://t.co/MRQg5joWdR">https://t.co/MRQg5joWdR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hounews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hounews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/houwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#houwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/5ebvKdDRRa">https://t.co/5ebvKdDRRa</a></p> — CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) <a href="https://twitter.com/CNPalerts/status/1174859726762520576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 20, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Entergy Texas, Inc. is reporting around 16,489 customers are without power as of 1:04 p.m. Friday.</p><p>Entergy Texas, Inc. said changing road conditions, flooding, access to power lines and the extent of damage may affect restoration effort. You can view estimated restoration times here: <a data-focusable="true" dir="ltr" href="https://t.co/Tc9D5JLbo8?amp=1" rel=" noopener noreferrer" role="link" target="_blank" title="http://enter.gy/601016Tes">http://enter.gy/601016Tes</a></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">As of 5 pm, approx 34,000 customers are without power. As crews work, changing road conditions, flooding, access to power lines and the extent of damage may affect our restoration effort. Click here to view the estimated restoration times→ <a href="https://t.co/Tc9D5JLbo8">https://t.co/Tc9D5JLbo8</a>. <a href="https://t.co/3Mav9cojuW">pic.twitter.com/3Mav9cojuW</a></p> — Entergy Texas (@EntergyTX) <a href="https://twitter.com/EntergyTX/status/1174813354399064064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/severe-weather-causes-houston-area-school-closures"><strong>CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSURES</strong></a></p><p>They offered some tips to minimize the impact of restoration</p><ol> <li>Turn off A/C.</li> <li>Unplug major appliances like fridge, TVs</li> <li>Turn on a lamp</li> <li>When power is restored, turn A/C on last</li> </ol><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/download-the-free-fox-26-weather-app">Download the FOX 26 Weather App</a> <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="to" data-grammar-rule="UPPERCASE_SENTENCE_START" data-wsc-lang="en_US">to</span> get the latest weather conditions in your area! It's available for FREE on <a href="http://bit.ly/FOX26WxAndroid">Android</a> and <a href="http://apple.co/FOX26Wx">Apple</a> devices.</strong></p><p><strong>MORE: </strong></p><ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-severe-weather-watches-warnings">Houston-area severe weather watches & warnings</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/turn-around-dont-drown-list-of-high-water-locations-to-avoid">TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! 