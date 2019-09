- The Harris County Animal Shelter is asking the public to consider adopting or fostering an animal at the shelter to help make room for others displaced by Imelda.

On Monday, the shelter said they had received dozens of cats and kittens over the weekend that were impacted by the storm.

The shelter has been asking the public to help make space in the shelter since Imelda hit last week. On Friday, they said they had 300 animals in their care and anticipated receiving even more displaced dogs and cats.

The shelter is open on weekdays from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 612 Canino Road in Houston.

Fosters are required to live within Harris County. The shelter says they cover any medical needs and can help with supplies. If you are interested in fostering, please email, foster@phs.hctx.net.

Click here to view pets at the shelter.