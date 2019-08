- When the daughter of a fallen deputy walked into school on the first day of class, she was greeted with a touching show of solidarity.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office lined the sidewalk, welcoming her to school and offering hugs.

Her father, Deputy Omar Diaz, passed away in July after suffering a medical emergency while responding to a stabbing scene. He died at the hospital from a pulmonary embolism.

Deputy Diaz began his career at the Harris County Sheriff's Office as a detention officer in 2009. He graduated from the Sheriff's Office basic peace officer's course in August 2018. Diaz was most recently assigned to patrol in the Crossroads Park subdivision in northwest Harris County.