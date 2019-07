- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is saddened to report the passing of Deputy Omar Diaz, age 39.

Deputy Diaz was on duty, assisting at the scene of an assault in the 7500 block of Stone Pine Lane on Saturday morning, when he fell ill. Deputy Diaz was taken to Northwest Hospital, where he died shortly thereafter at 8:22 a.m.

Diaz leaves behind a wife and daughter.

"Deputy Diaz served his community with honor and distinction," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "The entire Harris County Sheriff's Office family is grieved by the tragic loss of our brother."

Deputy Diaz began his career at the Harris County Sheriff's Office as a detention officer in 2009. He graduated from the Sheriff's Office basic peace officer's course in August of 2018. Diaz was most recently assigned to patrol in the Crossroads Park subdivision in northwest Harris County.

Deputy Diaz's cause of death will be determined by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.