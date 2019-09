- Some westbound lanes of US-90 are closed at Mercury after a truck hit a cow in the road and lost a load of plywood, police say.

According to Houston TranStar, a right lane, center lane, and right shoulder lane are closed. At least one lane is open.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the 18-wheeler struck the cow, and a load of plywood on the truck spilled onto the road. Authorities say some of the plywood spilled onto another car, but no serious injuries were reported by either driver.

The cow is deceased.

Multiple lanes of the highway are shutdown while the deceased cow and the plywood are removed from the roadway.

This could impact inbound traffic that is rerouted from the I-10 bridge closure.

