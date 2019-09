- The Texas Department of Transportation says two westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes of I-10 at the San Jacinto Bridge are now open.

Drivers should still continue to expect delays and are asked to drive safely through the construction zone.

The I-10 bridge over the San Jacinto River was shutdown since it was struck by multiple barges on Friday.

TxDOT has been mobilizing resources to restore I-10 eastbound and westbound travel along I-10. On Tuesday, crews were preparing the eastbound San Jacinto Bridge for bi-directional traffic.

"We are pleased to have validated information that the eastbound bridge was unaffected by the barge hits and anticipate opening the eastbound bridge to two-way traffic within the next 24 hours," Quincy Allen, Houston District Engineer, said on Tuesday.

TxDOT says some closures and detours remain in place:

The entrance ramp from Spur 330 to I-10 westbound main lanes will remain closed. The ramp to I-10 westbound Frontage Road will be open.

Northbound and southbound drivers to I-10 westbound east of the San Jacinto Bridge will need to use the I-10 Frontage Road to get to I-10 westbound via the entrance ramp west of Thompson Road.

The Monmouth entrance and exit ramps will be closed.

The Magnolia exit ramp will be open.

All motorists will transition back to normal westbound lanes just past/west of Magnolia

To go westbound from FM 2100 drivers will need to go eastbound on I-10 and U-turn at Thompson Road. Then drivers will be able to use the entrance ramp to I-10 westbound west of Thompson Road.

Sonar technology and a dive team have gathered and reported data from the base of the bridges to TxDOT bridge engineers. Engineers are currently analyzing the data to determine if any further inspections will be needed before designers can prepare plans for permanently repairing the westbound bridge.

Simultaneously, TxDOT contractors are currently mobilizing materials and equipment on site to prepare temporary support beams under the westbound bridge. Once the final inspection reports are complete, designers will prepare the design plans and construction phasing for permanent repairs on the I-10 westbound bridge.

Detour routes around the bridge include: