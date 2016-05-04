Jackson was arrested and charged in connection to Josue‘s murder back in 2016, but the charges were later dropped.
Houston police maintained that he was still a person of interest.
Cheif Art Acevedo released this statement following the announcement of Jackson's indictment:
On May 17, 2016, 11-year-old Josue Flores left his home for school. Sadly, he lost his life after being brutally murdered on his way home. Our investigation ultimately led to the arrest and murder indictment of Andre Timothy Jackson. On July 18, 2017, the Harris County District Attorney's Office dropped the charges against Mr. Jackson. At that time, HPD steadfastly maintained our belief that Mr. Jackson was the individual responsible for Josue's murder. For the past 3 years, our department has worked tirelessly to bring justice to Josue, the Flores family, and our extended community. Today's true bill is a significant step in our journey for justice, and we look forward to supporting the Flores family as this case proceeds through the criminal courts.
Jackson spoke out against police last month in a YouTube video.
"Quite frankly, I'm just tired of hearing my name associated with this case," said Jackson.
Josue was stabbed multiple times as he walked home from Marshall Middle School in Houston's Near Northside neighborhood on May 17, 2016.
He died at the hospital.
Last month, Crime Stoppers announced an increased reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in Josue's murder.
Crime Stoppers says local community organizations partnered with them to make the increase possible.
The Houston Police Department's cold case unit is investigating the case.
Anyone with information in the case can contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713) 222-TIPS or through their website. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
On Tuesday, there is a chance for a few storms with highs in the low 90s. The rest of the week looks hit and humid with muggy mid 90s each day.
Two-year-old Casey Hunt drowned on Father’s Day weekend in 2017. His grandparents thought he was quietly watching a movie, but somehow he made his way outside. He was found in the backyard pool.
Two years later, the family commemorated Casey and his love of outdoors with the transplanting of an oak tree he had discovered when it was just a seedling.
His grandmother is now determined to inform as many people as possible about water safety for children. She encourages parents to get lessons for even the youngest children to teach them water survival and how to get themselves out. Even if your pool is secure, that may not be the case at another friend or family member’s home.
A shelter in place has been lifted for Timber Forest and Parks at Atascocita after a chlorine leak was repaired.
Police, fire and Hazmat responded to the leak on Tuesday morning.