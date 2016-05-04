< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Andre Jackson indicted in murder of Josue Flores data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413332237.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413332237");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413332237-413333621"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Josue%20and%20Andre%20Jackson_1560876670237.jpg_7414205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Josue%20and%20Andre%20Jackson_1560876670237.jpg_7414205_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Josue%20and%20Andre%20Jackson_1560876670237.jpg_7414205_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Josue%20and%20Andre%20Jackson_1560876670237.jpg_7414205_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Josue%20and%20Andre%20Jackson_1560876670237.jpg_7414205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413332237-413333621" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 18 2019 11:45AM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 12:07PM CDT style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/05/17/vlcsnap-2018-05-17-20h18m49s173_1526606347854_5527822_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Search for 11-year-old Josue Flores' killer</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - A grand jury has indicted Andre Jackson in the murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores.</p><p>District Attorney Kim Ogg made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday.</p><p>"Newly-tested scientific evidence" became available to present to the grand jury, which led to the indictment, said Ogg.</p><p>Houston police officers have taken Jackson into custody without incident.</p><p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ffox26houston%2Fvideos%2F420124891915385%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

Jackson was arrested and charged in connection to Josue‘s murder back in 2016, but the charges were later dropped.

Houston police maintained that he was still a person of interest.

Cheif Art Acevedo released this statement following the announcement of Jackson's indictment:

On May 17, 2016, 11-year-old Josue Flores left his home for school. Sadly, he lost his life after being brutally murdered on his way home. Our investigation ultimately led to the arrest and murder indictment of Andre Timothy Jackson.

On July 18, 2017, the Harris County District Attorney's Office dropped the charges against Mr. Jackson. At that time, HPD steadfastly maintained our belief that Mr. Jackson was the individual responsible for Josue's murder.

For the past 3 years, our department has worked tirelessly to bring justice to Josue, the Flores family, and our extended community. Today's true bill is a significant step in our journey for justice, and we look forward to supporting the Flores family as this case proceeds through the criminal courts.

Jackson spoke out against police last month in a YouTube video.

"Quite frankly, I'm just tired of hearing my name associated with this case," said Jackson.

MORE: Person of interest in Josue Flores murder calls out police in YouTube video

Josue was stabbed multiple times as he walked home from Marshall Middle School in Houston's Near Northside neighborhood on May 17, 2016.

He died at the hospital.

RELATED: Search for 11-year-old Josue Flores' killer 3 years later

Last month, Crime Stoppers announced an increased reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in Josue's murder.

Crime Stoppers says local community organizations partnered with them to make the increase possible.

The Houston Police Department's cold case unit is investigating the case.

Anyone with information in the case can contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713) 222-TIPS or through their website. Tipsters can remain anonymous.



