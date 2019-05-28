< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Person of interest in Josue Flores murder calls out police in YouTube video 28 2019 06:28PM By Ivory Hecker, FOX 26 News
Posted May 28 2019 05:57PM CDT
Video Posted May 28 2019 06:28PM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 08:19PM CDT </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409418548" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - The family spokesman of murdered 11-year-old Josue Flores is lashing back at a YouTube video made by a person of interest in his murder.</p><p>Andre Jackson was arrested and charged in connection to Josue‘s murder, but the charges were later dropped.</p><p>Police say he’s still a person of interest, and now he’s speaking out against police, and Josue’s family spokesman is responding.</p><p>“Quite frankly, I'm just tired of hearing my name associated with this case,” said Jackson on YouTube Saturday.</p><p>He spoke out against the Houston Police Department after Chief Art Acevedo reiterated on the third anniversary of Josue Flores’ murder that Jackson could still be the killer.</p><p>“I do not appreciate a group of Hispanics, Latinos, or Mexicans trying to pin a murder on me,” said Jackson. “I’m referencing the police that spoke at the press conference from Cold Case and Chief Acevedo. It’s disrespectful at this point.”</p><p>Josue’s family spokesman was swift to respond.</p><p>“It’s really a racial move, because you know we’re not gonna bow down to that,” said Jose Vega, president of Proud to be Tejano. “We’re not gonna reflect on that, because it’s not gonna be a brown against black thing.”</p><p>Jackson was arrested in 2016. At that time police believed he was the man who stabbed Josue a reporter 20 times. They also believed he was the man captured on surveillance video shortly after Josue’s death. But DNA results were inconclusive, so police let him go in 2017 while still calling him a person of interest.</p><p>“You can stop considering me a suspect,” Jackson continued in his <a href="https://youtu.be/yHnG_cE8_nA">10-minute YouTube video</a>. “You can stop mentioning my name in association with this case.... They need to reference the crimes that young Hispanic Americans are committing across Houston. This is merely a form of harassment, and I’m considering legal action against this municipality.”</p><p>“If he’s so concerned about that, why is he making such an issue of posting a video?” Asked William Morris, another Josue Flores family spokesman. “That’s the dumbest thing you can do. If you’re tired of your name being drawn out in public, then back away. Keep going.”</p><p>“My reaction is pretty much sadness, because someone is trying to defend himself and not show compassion towards the family—pretty much already raises a red flag,” said Vega.</p><p>Meanwhile police await new DNA test results after they shipped evidence to a different lab in Utah, and they’re continuing to ask the public for tips.</p><p>“If you do not want to speak to us, I understand, but we still want to hear from you through Crime Stoppers,” one of the detectives working the case told viewers via video recorded by Josue’s family spokesmen.</p><p>A new team of cold case detectives has now taken over the investigation.</p><p>Crime Stoppers will be announcing a larger reward for information in the Josue Flores case by this weekend. Anyone with information that can help solve the case can call them anonymously at 713-222-TIPS. More Home Stories

Police search for suspect accused of stealing turtle from Houston Zoo

By Maria Salazar, FOX 26 News
Posted May 28 2019 06:52PM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 07:35PM CDT

The Houston Zoo is hoping you can help bring their turtle, Squishy, home. data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Suspect_takes_Squishy_the_turtle_from_Ho_0_7320527_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Suspect_takes_Squishy_the_turtle_from_Ho_0_7320527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Suspect_takes_Squishy_the_turtle_from_Ho_0_7320527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Suspect_takes_Squishy_the_turtle_from_Ho_0_7320527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Maria Salazar" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police search for suspect accused of stealing turtle from Houston Zoo</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maria Salazar, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p Posted May 28 2019 06:52PM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 07:35PM CDT

The Houston Zoo is hoping you can help bring their turtle, Squishy, home.

It was stolen from the Natural Encounters exhibit on March 5th. Houston Police say the suspect left multiple investigative "breadcrumbs." </p><p>According to court documents, 21-year-old Jaden Andel posed for a souvenir photo taken by a zoo photographer before the suspect left with the turtle in a purse. Police also report Andel boasted about "liberating" the turtle the day it was stolen.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/home-depot-employees-build-walker-for-boy-with-hypotonia" title="Home Depot employees build walker for boy with hypotonia" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Logan%20and%20his%20walker%20with%20Home%20Depot%20employees_1559061855794.jpg_7318577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Logan%20and%20his%20walker%20with%20Home%20Depot%20employees_1559061855794.jpg_7318577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Logan%20and%20his%20walker%20with%20Home%20Depot%20employees_1559061855794.jpg_7318577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Logan%20and%20his%20walker%20with%20Home%20Depot%20employees_1559061855794.jpg_7318577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Logan%20and%20his%20walker%20with%20Home%20Depot%20employees_1559061855794.jpg_7318577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. By Carolina Sanchez, FOX 26 News
Posted May 28 2019 11:40AM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 11:48AM CDT

Two-year-old Logan Moore needs a walker to get around. He has low muscle tone, known as hypotonia. The condition affects motor skills like walking.</p><p>Logan's parents Christian and Justin Moore didn't know if their insurance would cover their son's walker, so they found a DIY solution online.</p><p>The Moores went to their local Home Depot in Cedartown, Georgia to find some parts to make it themselves.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/houston-area-man-bitten-by-west-nile-infected-mosquito" title="Houston-area man bitten by West Nile-infected mosquito" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Houston_area_man_bitten_by_West_Nile_inf_0_7318234_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Houston_area_man_bitten_by_West_Nile_inf_0_7318234_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Houston_area_man_bitten_by_West_Nile_inf_0_7318234_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Houston_area_man_bitten_by_West_Nile_inf_0_7318234_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/Houston_area_man_bitten_by_West_Nile_inf_0_7318234_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show Anchor Jose Grinan" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston-area man bitten by West Nile-infected mosquito</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jose Grinan, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:06AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:20AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Blake's normal life took a major turn for the worse because of a tiny insect.</p><p>“We joke in my family now about the new normal for Blake,” he says.</p><p>That new normal follows the recovery from a bite from a West Nile carrying mosquito last August. He spent four weeks in the hospital and the following five months in neurorehabilitation. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) " title="52650398_1559081920520-400801"/> </figure> <h3>Unmarried, childless women are happier, expert says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent

Police search for suspect accused of stealing turtle from Houston Zoo

Houston wrecker driver pursues man, making him fear for his life, authorities say

Unmarried, childless women are happier, expert says

Person of interest in Josue Flores murder calls out police in YouTube video

Commissioner of Texas Department of Family and Protective Services resigns https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/squishy_1559090084845_7320820_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/squishy_1559090084845_7320820_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/squishy_1559090084845_7320820_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police search for suspect accused of stealing turtle from Houston Zoo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/houston-wrecker-driver-pursues-man-making-him-fear-for-his-life-authorities-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/TOW_1559087314297_7320683_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/TOW_1559087314297_7320683_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/TOW_1559087314297_7320683_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/TOW_1559087314297_7320683_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/TOW_1559087314297_7320683_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston wrecker driver pursues man, making him fear for his life, authorities say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unmarried-childless-women-are-happier-expert-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/woman%20walking%20getty_1559081920520.jpg_7319974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/woman%20walking%20getty_1559081920520.jpg_7319974_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/woman%20walking%20getty_1559081920520.jpg_7319974_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/woman%20walking%20getty_1559081920520.jpg_7319974_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/woman%20walking%20getty_1559081920520.jpg_7319974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;woman&#x20;walks&#x20;down&#x20;the&#x20;street&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;taken&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;19&#x2c;&#x20;2005&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Spencer&#x20;Platt&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Unmarried, childless women are happier, expert says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/person-of-interest-in-josue-flores-murder-calls-out-police-in-youtube-video" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/JOSUE_1559086301242_7320665_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/JOSUE_1559086301242_7320665_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/JOSUE_1559086301242_7320665_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/JOSUE_1559086301242_7320665_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/JOSUE_1559086301242_7320665_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Person of interest in Josue Flores murder calls out police in YouTube video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/commissioner-of-texas-department-of-family-and-protective-services-resigns" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/08/Medical_marijuana_bill_0_2420637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/08/Medical_marijuana_bill_0_2420637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/08/Medical_marijuana_bill_0_2420637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/08/Medical_marijuana_bill_0_2420637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2016/12/08/Medical_marijuana_bill_0_2420637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Commissioner of Texas Department of Family and Protective Services resigns</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More 