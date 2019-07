- An 18-wheeler has gone through the guardrail of the Ship Channel Bridge and landed upside-down on top of a building.

Houston police initially reported the driver was alive, but have since confirmed that he died in the crash.

Authorities say that a witness tells them a small vehicle cut off the 18-wheeler, which then veered off the bridge.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

Multiple northbound mainlanes of 610 South Loop are shutdown. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: TrafficMax 360 conditions