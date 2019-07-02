Your summer vacation travel experience could rocket to new heights this year if you're flying with United Airlines during the month of July. In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the airline is bringing out-of-this-world experiences to their terminals at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

United Airlines has partnered with Houston First Corporation, Space Center Houston, NASA and OTG to provide customers with a number of opportunities to learn about and celebrate space exploration.

