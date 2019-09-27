The jury has reached a guilty verdict in the capital murder trial of Ronald Haskell in the shooting deaths of six members of the Stay family in July 2014.
The jury deliberated a little more than eight hours beginning late Wednesday afternoon. After being sequestered overnight and reconvening around 9 a.m., jurors reached that guilty verdict around 2 p.m. "We the jury find the defendant Ronald Lee Haskell guilty of capital murder," Judge George Powell said.
Haskell didn’t react, but the lone survivor of Haskell's vicious massacre, Cassidy Stay, appeared to choke back tears and perhaps said a silent prayer. Cassidy was just 15 years old in 2014 when her Uncle Ron shot her in the head and killed her parents Katie and Stephen Stay and her four siblings-- 13-year-old Bryan, 9-year-old Emily, 7-year-old Rebecca and 4-year-old Zach. "Obviously you’ve got to overcome the emotional component of that,” says Haskell’s Attorney Doug Durham.
"The bigger battle is starting next week,” adds Durham.
Monday, when the punishment phase begins, jurors will have to consider if Haskell is a future danger as they decide if he will be put to death or spend the rest of his life in prison.
"He won’t be a future danger. He’s been institutionalized. He’s been in the jail for five years. There have been no problems in the jail. He’s been medicated. His mental health issues have been treated,” says Davis.
Haskell admits he shot Stephen and Katie Stay — his ex-sister-in-law— and their five children, who ranged in age from 4 to 15. Only one child survived.
Haskell’s attorneys claimed insanity made him do it. Prosecutors said it wasn't mental illness but murder when Haskell went to the Spring home on July 9, 2014.
RELATED: Timeline of the Stay family case
Investigators say the horrific murders all began when Haskell went searching for his ex-wife, who had apparently left him after several instances of domestic violence.
Investigators said Haskell disguised himself as a FedEx delivery driver and stormed into a home on Leaflet Lane in Spring, demanding to see his estranged ex-wife.
Authorities said Haskell tied all seven members of the family up, shot each one in the head, and killed six. A then-15-year-old Cassidy Stay was the only one to survive the massacre.
Despite being in critical condition after being shot, investigators said Cassidy called 911 and was able to identify Haskell as her ex-uncle. She also identified the additional family members Haskell was planning to confront next.
Before Haskell arrived for potentially more bloodshed, Harris County Sheriff's Deputies cornered him to a subdivision cul-de-sac. A stand-off ensued for multiple hours until Haskell finally surrendered and was taken into custody.
RELATED: Ron Haskell claims insanity made him massacre Stay family, law enforcement testifies
Haskell’s trial began in August, after it was reset roughly 20 times in the last several years. For weeks during the trial, jurors reviewed evidence and heard testimony from law enforcement, Cassidy Stay, Haskell’s mother and his ex-wife.
Closing arguments ended on September 25 and deliberations began. MORE COVERAGE OF THE TRIAL
What happened: Timeline of the Stay family case
August 26: Trial begins for man charged with killing 6 members of Stay family
August 27: Cassidy Stay takes the stand in trial of man she watched kill her family
August 28: Ron Haskell claims insanity made him massacre Stay family, law enforcement testifies
August 29: Prosecutors say Haskell drove to fast food restaurant after committing Stay family murders
September 6: Stay Family murder trial reconvenes, testimony challenges suspect's insanity defense
September 9: Jurors shown autopsy photos of murdered Stay family members
September 24: Ex-wife of man accused of murdering family takes the stand in trial
September 26: Deliberations begin, jury sequestered in Stay Family murder trial
Posted Sep 27 2019 09:49PM CDT
Updated Sep 27 2019 10:22PM CDT
On February 11, 2002, Houston SWAT officers rescued a young child being held hostage by his own father.
Robert Solis, now charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal , was accused of holding his 4-year-old hostage after shooting another man in southwest Houston.
The little boy was not harmed, but it took the team an hour and a half to talk Solis into surrendering his child.
Posted Sep 27 2019 09:18PM CDT
The residents of the Copper Brook subdivision coming to pray, comfort one another, and light candles in Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal's honor.
"Today at 4.01 p.m. the HSCO lost one of its own, there are simply no words to express our heartbreak our sadness at this time," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Just ask the community to keep this hero in your thoughts and prayers please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers they are completely devastated."
It was around 1:00 p.m. when Deputy Dhaliwal pulled a car over for a routine traffic stop. He was ambushed from behind, and was shot multiple times. He was rushed via life flight to memorial Hermann hospital.
Posted Sep 27 2019 09:01PM CDT
He calls Louisiana home, but rapper Dee-1 is nationally known and is making hit after hit. You may be familiar with his "Sallie Mae" anthem about paying back student loans.