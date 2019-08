- The man accused of murdering six members of a Spring family is set to face trial Monday morning. Ronald Lee Haskell, 39, is charged with multiple counts of capital murder for shooting and killing the Stay family in July of 2014.

Investigators say the horrific murders all began when Haskell went searching for his ex-wife who had apparently left him after several instances of domestic violence.

On the evening of July 9, 2014, investigators said Ronald Lee Haskell disguised himself as a FedEx delivery driver and stormed into a home on Leaflet Lane in Spring, demanding to see his estranged ex-wife.

The home belonged to Stephen and Katie Stay-- his ex-sister-in-law-- and their five children, who ranged in age from 4 to 15.

Authorities said Haskell tied all seven members of the family up, shot each one in the head, and killed six.

A then 15-year-old Cassidy Stay was the only one to survive the massacre.

Despite being in critical condition after being shot, investigators said Cassidy called 911 and was able to identify Haskell as her ex-uncle and the additional family member she was planning to confront next.

Before Haskell arrived for potentially more bloodshed, Harris County Sheriff's Deputies cornered him to a subdivision cul-de-sac. A stand-off ensued for multiple hours until Haskell finally surrendered and was taken into custody.

For months after that gruesome incident, community members found touching ways to pay tribute to the Stay family.

Haskell now faces six counts of capital murder. Since 2014, the 39-year-old has been held without bond.

His trial has been reset roughly 20 times in the last several years.