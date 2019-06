- Ten World War II veterans from Texas were bestowed with the French Legion of Honor on Thursday, the 75th Anniversary of D-Day. These veterans all took part in the efforts that liberated France from Nazi Germany.

The history of the Legion of Honor stems back to 1802 after all French orders of chivalry were abolished during the French Revolution. It is the most prestigious decoration in France.

The ceremony appropriately took place on the Battleship Texas. USS Texas took part in the D-Day operations in Normandy, and is the last remaining battleship to have served during D-Day.