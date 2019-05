- Students and veterans from Texas City ISD’s Heights Elementary School’s Adopt-A-Veteran Program honored Memorial Day by placing a thousand flags on the gravesites of veterans at the Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery. Darlene Janik Faires shows us their touching tribute.

This is the sixth year Heights Elementary has honored area veterans in a special year round program that acts as a living history book. Any area veteran can participate.

The program is funded by a grant from the Texas City I.S.D. Foundation for the Future. New this year, the Colonel H.B. Moore Post 89 American Legion Motorcycle Riders will escort the school buses to the cemetery.