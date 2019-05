While Prairie View A&M first-year nursing student Dyanna Tucker is finishing up her finals, she's also dealing with a cyst in her brain that is causing seizures, blurred vision and massive headaches.

In January, doctors informed her she would need to have a surgical procedure to have the cyst removed to avoid life threatening complications.

Dyanna's surgery is scheduled for the end of this month, but she needs help coming up with the money to pay for it.