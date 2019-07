- The "Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge" is now closer to reality.

The Arkansas Highway Commission unanimously approved the proposal to rename a Hempstead County bridge, known as the Red Lake Road overpass at Exit 18 on Interstate 30, in the 4-year old's honor on Wednesday.

Maleah's remains were found on the side of a highway in Arkansas on May 31, weeks after an Amber Alert was issued.

Since her remains were found, the Hempstead community has honored her with a makeshift memorial filled with balloon, signs and teddy bears.

TIMELINE: A look at the timeline of events in Maleah Davis case

The Hempstead County Sheriff says the new signs at each end of the bridge won't cost the county anything, thanks to donations.

RELATED

This story was reported on from Houston, Texas.