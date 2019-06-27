The search continues for the driver of an 18-wheeler that went off of the East Freeway and into the San Jacinto River early Thursday morning.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says it appears that the submerged 18-wheeler cannot be safely moved today and will remain in the river overnight. A private vendor will assist tomorrow.

According to the sheriff's office, there was a car crash early Thursday morning near the East Freeway and Crosby-Lynchburg, resulting in the car spinning and coming to a stop facing oncoming traffic. Deputies say the 18-wheeler then struck the car, over-corrected and crashed through the guardrail and into the water.