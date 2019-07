- An overpass in southwest Arkansas may soon be named after Maleah Davis.

The 4-year-old's remains were found on the side of a highway in Arkansas on May 31. Hempstead County officials are now working to rename a nearby overpass in her honor.

The sheriff says the new signs won't cost the county anything, thanks to donations.

If approved, the signs will read "Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge".