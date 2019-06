- A Houston police officer has been indicted by a grand jury after assaulting a man, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday.

Shane Privette is charged with a first-degree felony for a Nov. 14, 2017, incident.

At the time, Dwayne Walker was being arrested for manufacture and/or delivery of less than a gram of a controlled substance.

Investigators say Privette allegedly struck Walker in the face with his knee during an encounter in a gas station parking lot.

The case is being prosecuted by the Civil Rights Division of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.