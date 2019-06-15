< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/man-caught-driving-under-the-influence-with-two-teen-sons-in-the-car"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/alvarez_1560652383607_7403023_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man caught driving under the influence with two teen sons in the car"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/man-caught-driving-under-the-influence-with-two-teen-sons-in-the-car">Man caught driving under the influence with two teen sons in the car</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/man-shoots-deputy-in-domestic-dispute"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/deputy_1560651596318_7403008_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man shoots deputy in domestic dispute"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/man-shoots-deputy-in-domestic-dispute">Man shoots deputy in domestic dispute</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system">Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/details-of-memorial-service-to-be-held-for-kemah-police-chief-chris-reed-friday"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/kemah%20police%20chief_1560465994384.JPG_7394956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Memorial service held for Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/details-of-memorial-service-to-be-held-for-kemah-police-chief-chris-reed-friday">Memorial service held for Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/man-caught-driving-under-the-influence-with-two-teen-sons-in-the-car">Man caught driving under the influence with two teen sons in the car</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/man-shoots-deputy-in-domestic-dispute">Man shoots deputy in domestic dispute</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system">Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/details-of-memorial-service-to-be-held-for-kemah-police-chief-chris-reed-friday">Memorial service held for Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/single-father-adopts-nine-foster-children">Single father adopts nine foster children</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/houston-mosque-receives-second-threat-in-a-month">Houston mosque receives second threat in a month</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Gulf Coast Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morningnews" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morningnews" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning News</a> <ul id="drop-nav-morningnews" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/making-the-grade">Making the Grade</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sportsscoop" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports Scoop</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans & NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/tv-grid">Television Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-faceoff">FOX Faceoff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var Man shoots deputy in domestic dispute Man shoots deputy in domestic dispute HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A Harris County sheriff's deputy is in the hospital after he was shot in the line of duty. The 39-year-old suspected shooter, Brady Joseph Ray, is now behind bars. </p><p>Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says his deputy is lucky to be alive after being shot by a man the sheriff says was trying to break into his ex-wife's house in Katy. The deputy is at Memorial Hermann in stable condition.</p><p>Calls dealing with domestic disputes can sometimes be the most dangerous for law enforcement officers.</p><p>It happened around 11:00 on Friday evening on Plantation Tree Court in Katy.</p><p>"The suspect showed up to the ex-wife's house and was trying to break into the residence," said Harris County Major Tony Huynh.</p><p>The first deputy to show up to the home was shot. The suspect discharged his weapon towards the deputy. A second deputy fired a shot at Ray, who wasn't hit. Ray then ran into the house. </p><p>The second deputy put the injured deputy into his patrol car and drove toward the hospital, so there may be a short time lapse where the suspect was able to get away," said Huynh.</p><p>After the deputy drove his partner to the Methodist Hospital in Katy, Life Flight took him to Memorial Hermann in downtown.</p><p>They say Ray spent a few hours on the run. He was arrested a couple of miles from the house. Deputies say he was still holding the gun when he was apprehended. He is now charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and burglary.</p><p>His ex-wife was not injured and is said to be cooperating with investigators. The deputy was shot in the upper thigh and the bullet exited through his buttock. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/man-caught-driving-under-the-influence-with-two-teen-sons-in-the-car" title="Man caught driving under the influence with two teen sons in the car" data-articleId="412916831" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/Man_caught_driving_under_the_influence_w_0_7402968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/Man_caught_driving_under_the_influence_w_0_7402968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/Man_caught_driving_under_the_influence_w_0_7402968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/Man_caught_driving_under_the_influence_w_0_7402968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/Man_caught_driving_under_the_influence_w_0_7402968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 9" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man caught driving under the influence with two teen sons in the car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 09:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Spring man is in custody after police say he was driving drunk with his two teen sons in the car.</p><p>Johnny Alvarez is charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. Deputies say they received a call about a reckless driver driving into oncoming traffic. He showed signs of intoxication.</p><p>His 13- and 16-year-old sons were in the vehicle, they were released to relatives.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/1-killed-1-hurt-when-small-plane-crashes-north-of-houston-1" title="1 killed, 1 hurt when small plane crashes north of Houston" data-articleId="412881386" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/plane_1560632549652_7402377_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/plane_1560632549652_7402377_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/plane_1560632549652_7402377_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/plane_1560632549652_7402377_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/plane_1560632549652_7402377_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 killed, 1 hurt when small plane crashes north of Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 04:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - One person has died after a single-engine plane experienced engine trouble and crashed north of Houston.</p><p>The Texas Department of Public Safety says a female passenger died at the scene while the pilot was airlifted to a Houston hospital. They were the only two aboard and their identities have not been released.</p><p>Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the Piper PA-28 had flown the short trip from Conroe to Livingston on Friday and was returning to Conroe when it went down in a heavily wooded area of Walker County.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/fda-sampling-finds-toxic-nonstick-compounds-in-some-food" title="FDA: Sampling finds toxic nonstick compounds in some food" data-articleId="412924853" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/P%20WHITE%20MEAT%20NOT%20HEALTHIER%207A_00.01.21.02_1560253936516.png_7382367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/P%20WHITE%20MEAT%20NOT%20HEALTHIER%207A_00.01.21.02_1560253936516.png_7382367_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/P%20WHITE%20MEAT%20NOT%20HEALTHIER%207A_00.01.21.02_1560253936516.png_7382367_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/P%20WHITE%20MEAT%20NOT%20HEALTHIER%207A_00.01.21.02_1560253936516.png_7382367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/P%20WHITE%20MEAT%20NOT%20HEALTHIER%207A_00.01.21.02_1560253936516.png_7382367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FDA: Sampling finds toxic nonstick compounds in some food</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 10:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - The Food and Drug Administration found substantial levels of a worrisome class of nonstick, stain-resistant industrial compounds in some grocery store meats and seafood and in off-the-shelf chocolate cake, according to FDA researchers.</p><p>The FDA's food-test results are likely to heighten complaints by states and public health groups that President Donald Trump's administration is not acting fast enough or firmly enough to start regulating the manmade compounds.</p><p>A federal toxicology report last year cited links between high levels of the compounds in people's blood and health problems, but said it was not certain the nonstick compounds were the cause. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/man-caught-driving-under-the-influence-with-two-teen-sons-in-the-car"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/alvarez_1560652383607_7403023_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="alvarez_1560652383607.png"/> </figure> <h3>Man caught driving under the influence with two teen sons in the car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/man-shoots-deputy-in-domestic-dispute"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/deputy_1560651596318_7403008_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="deputy_1560651596318.png"/> </figure> <h3>Man shoots deputy in domestic dispute</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Target-409162.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/details-of-memorial-service-to-be-held-for-kemah-police-chief-chris-reed-friday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/kemah%20police%20chief_1560465994384.JPG_7394956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="kemah police chief_1560465994384.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Memorial service held for Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/what-s-so-bad-about-processed-foods-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/09/dfdsf5434556_1444408786185_331481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/09/dfdsf5434556_1444408786185_331481_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/09/dfdsf5434556_1444408786185_331481_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/09/dfdsf5434556_1444408786185_331481_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/09/dfdsf5434556_1444408786185_331481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;FOXNews&#x2e;com&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>What's so bad about processed foods?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/new-mexico-film-industry-up-amid-abortion-fights-elsewhere-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/balloons_1560655124250_7403039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Balloons&#x20;fly&#x20;over&#x20;the&#x20;Sandia&#x20;Mountains&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;Mass&#x20;Ascension&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2018&#x20;Albuquerque&#x20;International&#x20;Balloon&#x20;Fiesta&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;6&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Albuquerque&#x2c;&#x20;New&#x20;Mexico&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Mexico film industry up amid abortion fights elsewhere</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/man-caught-driving-under-the-influence-with-two-teen-sons-in-the-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/alvarez_1560652383607_7403023_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/alvarez_1560652383607_7403023_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/alvarez_1560652383607_7403023_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/alvarez_1560652383607_7403023_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/alvarez_1560652383607_7403023_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man caught driving under the influence with two teen sons in the car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/man-shoots-deputy-in-domestic-dispute" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/deputy_1560651596318_7403008_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/deputy_1560651596318_7403008_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/deputy_1560651596318_7403008_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/deputy_1560651596318_7403008_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/deputy_1560651596318_7403008_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man shoots deputy in domestic dispute</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/mexico-vows-to-help-central-american-migrants-amid-crackdown-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/migrantmexicoborder_1560650759528_7402797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/migrantmexicoborder_1560650759528_7402797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/migrantmexicoborder_1560650759528_7402797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/migrantmexicoborder_1560650759528_7402797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/15/migrantmexicoborder_1560650759528_7402797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;Honduran&#x20;father&#x20;holds&#x20;his&#x20;son&#x2c;&#x20;both&#x20;part&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;caravan&#x20;of&#x20;Central&#x20;American&#x20;migrants&#x2c;&#x20;as&#x20;they&#x20;wait&#x20;in&#x20;line&#x20;to&#x20;cross&#x20;the&#x20;Guatemala-Mexico&#x20;border&#x20;and&#x20;register&#x20;at&#x20;an&#x20;immigration&#x20;faciity&#x20;in&#x20;Mexico&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mexico vows to help Central American migrants amid crackdown</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 