- A Harris County sheriff's deputy is in the hospital after he was shot in the line of duty. The 39-year-old suspected shooter, Brady Joseph Ray, is now behind bars.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says his deputy is lucky to be alive after being shot by a man the sheriff says was trying to break into his ex-wife's house in Katy. The deputy is at Memorial Hermann in stable condition.

Calls dealing with domestic disputes can sometimes be the most dangerous for law enforcement officers.

It happened around 11:00 on Friday evening on Plantation Tree Court in Katy.

"The suspect showed up to the ex-wife's house and was trying to break into the residence," said Harris County Major Tony Huynh.

The first deputy to show up to the home was shot. The suspect discharged his weapon towards the deputy. A second deputy fired a shot at Ray, who wasn't hit. Ray then ran into the house.

The second deputy put the injured deputy into his patrol car and drove toward the hospital, so there may be a short time lapse where the suspect was able to get away," said Huynh.

After the deputy drove his partner to the Methodist Hospital in Katy, Life Flight took him to Memorial Hermann in downtown.

They say Ray spent a few hours on the run. He was arrested a couple of miles from the house. Deputies say he was still holding the gun when he was apprehended. He is now charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and burglary.

His ex-wife was not injured and is said to be cooperating with investigators. The deputy was shot in the upper thigh and the bullet exited through his buttock. His name has not been released, but he is expected to make a full recovery.