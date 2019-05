- Kingwood has experienced severe flash flooding due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Downed trees and blocked roads made travel difficult in the area.

There are some students who haven't made it home from school. Houston Fire Department has said they've made 40 rescues in Kingwood alone, with 250 calls for help coming from that area.

As of 10:00 p.m., there are about 25 students at various schools in Kingwood. School administrators are caring for the students, providing food and blankets until parents can make it or buses can take them home.

The majority of them are at Elm Grove Elementary School. All children are safe and supervised.

