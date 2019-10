Dozens of people close to Deputy Dhaliwal, and his family gathered here at the Epiphany Lutheran Church for a bubble release and handed out blue ribbons to honor him.



The bubbles were released at 4:28 this afternoon to mark the time Deputy Dhaliwal was pronounced dead on Friday.

His children were present at the event, and were comforted by Harris County Sheriff deputies who knew their father.

It was a childhood friend of Dhaliwal's who organized this event. He wanted to give people an opportunity to celebrate his friends life.

"I just wanted the world to know as great as he was and I just wanted to do something for him," said Hayden Wallace, Dhaliwal's childhood friend,

"Because he would do anything and everything for everybody else, so I just felt I needed to do something for him."

This is just one of several events we have seen organized by different members of the community since Friday. There are more planned in the coming days.