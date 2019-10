From his Coast Guard air control tower near Pearl Harbor, Captain Frank Erickson watched as men struggled in the waters without aid after the 1941 bombing.

It became his vision to implement helicopters into critical search and rescue.

He became Coast Guard Helicopter Pilot #1 and went on to create rescue stations up and down the US coast.

Today, the prestigious Frank Erickson award annually recognizes Coast Guard aircrews for exceptional search and rescue operations.

He was honored this week with a monument rededication at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery. This endeavor was accomplished with the support of the Erickson family, Sikorsky Company, Coast Guard Air Station Houston, and the Coast Guard Aviation Association.

His daughter Kay McGoff and CGAA President Mike Emerson presented the special headstone.