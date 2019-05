- On Wednesday, Derion Vence's attorney filed a motion to withdraw as counsel.

Vence is a suspect in the disappearance of 4-year-old Maleah Davis, who has been missing for over three weeks.

According to court documents, Vence has failed to comply with terms of the employment agreement with his attorney. Payments have not been made.

If the motion is approved, Vence may be represented by counsel of his choice, and/or by court-appointed counsel.

