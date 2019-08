- Coming up on August 24, the annual AIA Sand Castle Competition is free and open to the public!

It’s still not too late to brush up on your sand skills with a unique business on Galveston Island. Emerson Schreiner of Sandy Feet Sand Castle Services of Galveston offers sand castle lessons for you or group at the beach of your choice! He can build a castle on consignment for your event as well.

The Galveston Park Board also hosts free lessons from Emerson every Saturday at Stewart Beach. Photojournalist Darlene Janik Faires stopped by for some pointers.