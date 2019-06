- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old little boy from League City.

Malakhi weighs 35 pounds and has brown eyes. He was last seen on June 4 near Estella Court at around 9:30 p.m.

Malakhi Bankhead was last seen with Katherine Ulrich, 21, and Cody Bankhead, 24. Ulrich is described as having numerous tattoos, and Bankhead is described as having a scar on his upper arm.

According to League City PD, there was a writ of attachment for delivery of the child to Child Protective Services signed by a judge on June 5, but the child was not delivered to CPS. Police believe he is with the parents and possibly still in the area.

CPS says they are actively looking for the child and his parents. There was an active investigation and they filed for a temporary custody, which was granted temporary custody on June 4. They are currently unable to go into details about the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact League City police at (281) 332-2566.