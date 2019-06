- A 2-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in Fulshear, police say.

Police say the mother went to pick up her 4-year-old child and 2-year-old and was in the process of loading the kids in the car when the kids started playing.

The 2-year-old ran into the driveway, when a driver that picked up another child was in the process of leaving and hit the 2-year-old.

The child sustained bumps and bruises, but had no life-threatening injuries.

The child was transported to Texas Children's Hospital West in Katy, and no charges expected.