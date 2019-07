- Police officers aren't playing around when it comes to our ice cream!

Bellaire Police Officer's Association shared a fun photo to Facebook of two of their officers guarding the ice cream freezer section at a local HEB store.

They're making sure no one contaminates the ice cream after a girl was caught on camera in Lufkin, Texas licking a Blue Bell ice cream gallon and then putting it back on the shelf.

Since this incident, there have been copycats.

So Bellaire police are letting potential lickers know, "Ain't nobody licking our Blue Bell!"

