They're making sure no one contaminates the ice cream after a girl was caught on camera in Lufkin, Texas licking a Blue Bell ice cream gallon and then putting it back on the shelf.
Since this incident, there have been copycats.
So Bellaire police are letting potential lickers know, "Ain't nobody licking our Blue Bell!"
RELATED: Texas police guard ice cream aisle in market following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video
Posted Jul 09 2019 09:23AM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 06:23PM CDT
Texas businessman, philanthropist and former politician Ross Perot has died.
The self-made billionaire who rose from a childhood of Depression-era poverty and twice ran for president died of leukemia early Tuesday at his Dallas home surrounded by his family, family spokesman James Fuller said. He was 89.
The Perot family released a statement saying he was surrounded by loved ones at his passing.
Posted Jul 09 2019 06:20PM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 06:54PM CDT
A Baytown woman is recovering after being assaulted by her ex boyfriend, but now her family says they’re outraged to find out the ex wasn’t arrested. He was simply mailed a citation.
Victor Vasquez Bejarano is a convicted felon with a long criminal history. Elizabeth Georgy broke up with him about three weeks ago after he’d been abusive. When he returned to her home on Saturday to drop off some belongings, she says he punched her in the face again.
“He hit me so hard that I had to literally peel my lip off of my braces,” said Georgy.
Posted Jul 09 2019 06:10AM CDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 06:12AM CDT
A Heat Advisory is in effect for several Southeast Texas counties from 1 p.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, heat index values are expected to be between 105 and 110 degrees this afternoon into the early evening.
The Heat Advisory is for the following counties: