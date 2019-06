- A touching moment between a gorilla and her newborn baby at a zoo in Brownsville, Texas, was caught on camera and shared to Facebook on June 11.

Gladys Porter Zoo posted the video of resident gorilla Martha cradling her baby, who was born on June 9.

The video shows the moment Martha leaned in and kissed her baby on the top of its head.

“Martha and her baby are currently behind the scenes bonding but may be out in public view by this weekend,” the zoo wrote alongside the footage.

