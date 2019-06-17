< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Newborn gorilla shares tender moment with mom at Texas zoo By Storyful
Posted Jun 17 2019 06:40AM CDT
Video Posted Jun 17 2019 07:02AM CDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 07:17AM CDT BROWNSVILLE, Texas (STORYFUL) - A touching moment between a gorilla and her newborn baby at a zoo in Brownsville, Texas, was caught on camera and shared to Facebook on June 11.

Gladys Porter Zoo posted the video of resident gorilla Martha cradling her baby, who was born on June 9.

The video shows the moment Martha leaned in and kissed her baby on the top of its head.

"Martha and her baby are currently behind the scenes bonding but may be out in public view by this weekend," the zoo wrote alongside the footage.

(Credit: Gladys Porter Zoo via Storyful) More Pets Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/vlcsnap-2019-06-16-19h34m18s967_1560728137738_7403764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/vlcsnap-2019-06-16-19h34m18s967_1560728137738_7403764_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/vlcsnap-2019-06-16-19h34m18s967_1560728137738_7403764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/vlcsnap-2019-06-16-19h34m18s967_1560728137738_7403764_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/vlcsnap-2019-06-16-19h34m18s967_1560728137738_7403764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Zero elephants poached in a year in top Africa wildlife park
By CARA ANNA, Associated Press
Posted Jun 16 2019 06:38PM CDT
Updated Jun 16 2019 08:17PM CDT

One of Africa's largest wildlife preserves is marking a year without a single elephant found killed by poachers, which experts call an extraordinary development in an area larger than Switzerland where thousands of the animals have been slaughtered in recent years.

The apparent turnaround in Niassa reserve in a remote region of northern Mozambique comes after the introduction of a rapid intervention police force and more assertive patrolling and response by air, according to the New York-based Wildlife Conservation Society, which manages the reserve with Mozambique's government and several other partners.

Monitoring of the vast reserve with aerial surveys and foot patrols remains incomplete and relies on sampling, however. And despite the sign of progress, it could take many years for Niassa's elephant population to rebuild to its former levels even if poaching is kept under control. And despite the sign of progress, it could take many years for Niassa's elephant population to rebuild to its former levels even if poaching is kept under control.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/msco-dog-with-broken-legs-rescued-after-being-thrown-from-car-near-salt-river" title="MCSO: Dog rescued after being thrown from car near Salt River can't be saved" data-articleId="413007573" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/15/KSAZ%20dog%20rescued%20%20by%20MCSO%20061519_1560623423847.jpg_7402104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/15/KSAZ%20dog%20rescued%20%20by%20MCSO%20061519_1560623423847.jpg_7402104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/15/KSAZ%20dog%20rescued%20%20by%20MCSO%20061519_1560623423847.jpg_7402104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/15/KSAZ%20dog%20rescued%20%20by%20MCSO%20061519_1560623423847.jpg_7402104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/15/KSAZ%20dog%20rescued%20%20by%20MCSO%20061519_1560623423847.jpg_7402104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo courtesy of the&nbsp;Maricopa County Sheriff&#39;s Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. MCSO: Dog rescued after being thrown from car near Salt River can't be saved
Posted Jun 15 2019 01:28PM CDT
Updated Jun 16 2019 07:20PM CDT

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Lake Patrol rescued a dog with broken legs from the side of the road near Salt River.

MCSO said it looks like the dog was thrown from a car causing him to suffer a broken spine and legs.

Deputies named the dog Tadpole and took him to a vet. Unfortunately, due to his injuries the dog could not be saved. Unfortunately, due to his injuries the dog could not be saved. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/pets/netflix-wants-to-share-your-four-legged-friends-story-in-season-2-of-dogs" title="Netflix wants to share your four-legged friend's story in Season 2 of 'Dogs'" data-articleId="412663073" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/_Dogs___Your_story_with_your_dog_could_b_0_7395660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/_Dogs___Your_story_with_your_dog_could_b_0_7395660_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, Netflix wants to share your four-legged friend's story in Season 2 of 'Dogs'
By Kelly Taylor Hayes
Posted Jun 13 2019 07:24PM CDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 09:23AM CDT

Do you think the bond you have with your dog is so special, there could be a Netflix show about it?

The Netflix documentary series "Dogs" is returning for a second season, and the producers are on the hunt for a great story to tell.

Season one of the series followed six stories from across the world, including Syria, Japan, Costa Rica, Italy and the United States, celebrating the deep emotional bond between people and their four-legged friends. 09:23AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Do you think the bond you have with your dog is so special, there could be a Netflix show about it?</p><p>The Netflix documentary series “ Dogs ” is returning for a second season, and the producers are on the hunt for a great story to tell.</p><p>Season one of the series followed six stories from across the world, including Syria, Japan, Costa Rica, Italy and the United States, celebrating the deep emotional bond between people and their four-legged friends.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var 