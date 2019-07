Last month's presidential debate offered voters an introduction to the Democratic field. Round two in Detroit promises to be more like an episode of the TV reality show "Survivor."

Spread over back-to-back nights, 20 White House hopefuls will take the stage at a crucial point in the Democratic primary.

For well-known candidates like Beto O'Rourke and Joe Biden, it offers a do-over following widely panned performances in Miami. But for struggling White House hopefuls, it could be a last chance to breathe life into a campaign before tougher debate qualification rules kick in that are all but certain to thin the field.